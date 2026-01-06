Avatar Legends: Realms Collide marks major new update with the Glacier Spirits Festival

And more besides...

Avatar Legends: Realms Collide is coming in with a brand-new update

The Glacier Spirits Festival makes a reward-packed return for 2026

And a brand-new companion system also makes its debut

You'd be hard-pressed to find people my age who aren't at least a little bit fond of the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise. And while Nickelodeon's hit fantasy series has had little in the way of a multimedia franchise for whatever reason, what's there has proven especially popular, such as Avatar Legends: Realms Collide!

Now, to celebrate 2026, we've got two major updates arriving for the popular strategy release. Not only is the Glacier Spirits Festival making a return, but there's also a brand-new Companions System to boot! Be sure to take a quick gander at our Avatar Legends: Realms Collide code list to see what there is available to give you a boost when jumping into this.

The Glacier Spirits Festival will be the main draw for returning players and is jam-packed with goodies. Be that two new skins inspired by the baby versions of Korra and Naga, a suite of seasonal boosts to help you along your way, and of course, plenty in the way of seasonal cosmetics to celebrate the chill in the air.

Chill out

But what about that new companion system? Well, Avatar is well-known for its suite of cute critters that accompany the heroes. Your companion will grow alongside you and accompany you throughout your battles, while the Haven of Companions offers a dedicated hub to continue to bond and grow with them.

While it may be a relatively niche (sorry, Nickelodeon fans) animated series compared to major heavyweights from across the Pacific, Avatar has its enthusiasts and plenty of care put into it. So hopefully those of you wanting to jump back into Avatar Legends: Realms Collide will find plenty to enjoy here.

