The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 56 - Dadish 4, The Sims Labs: Town Stories, and the 12th Pocket Gamer Awards

On overly enthusiastic fan mail and the evil Homeowner's Association

Have you voted for your pick for Game of the Year yet? Who's your fave Hunter from Solo Leveling, and what is the point of it all, according to Iwan? We tackle everything from racing careers to missing vegetables in the (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast.

Iwan's testing a new mic this week from Maono for a review that'll be up on the site soon, so if you think he's sounding pretty darn good (or pretty darn worse), do let us know.

But first, Will proves he's the coolest kid on the block with his intro this week, before we dive right into The Sims Labs: Town Stories that's now in soft launch. Iwan sheds some light on the project and basically spills the tea as the resident Sims expert, and if you're curious, you can catch more of Iwan's hot takes over on our sister site, The Sims News.

The highlight of our episode is, of course, the 12th Pocket Gamer Awards, which is now in its voting phase! This is your chance to let your voice be heard as you can vote for your favourites across a wide variety of categories, including the coveted Mobile Game of the Year. Super Farming Boy, for instance, is right up there with Pokemon TCG Pocket and Umamusume: Pretty Derby, and after a bit of horse-related feminism, Will moves on to kidnapped dads and bad parenting.

That's because Dadish 4 is coming to mobile next month, and this time, it's the titular dad-that's-a-radish that's been abducted (and by the Homeowner's Association, no less). It's up to DJ (or Dadish Jr, of course) to rescue him and save the day.

Unanswered letters to Thomas K Young turn to unanswered letters to poncle as Iwan discusses the Vampire Survivors spin-off Vampire Crawlers (and the powerful psychic damage he's been sending over to poncle), but not before taking us through the new AFK Journey collab with Delicious in Dungeon. This takes us to scary territory for some reason, which is why I segue into the equally cryptic TR-49 - inkle's upcoming narrative mystery that's all about real-life code-breaking documents from WWII.

It doesn't take long before Will gets down to business with the very business-y Laura Walker from Solo Leveling: Arise, because when you mean serious business, you can't go wrong with a secretary with a whip.

You can listen to the podcast below, through the Spotify embed, or head over to our Spotify Page. If you fancy giving us a follow, you'll actually get the new podcasts pushed to you as they're uploaded (which means you can give them a listen before we've even got the story live on the website).

Plus, we've been teasing more ways of getting it to you for the past months, and now the time has finally come. You can catch us on Amazon Music or on Apple Podcasts too - because life is hard enough already, and we wouldn't want you to struggle with finding us!