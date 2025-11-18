Dadish 4 sets out for a winter release date as it hits iOS and Android next month

Radish-al

Dadish 4 is the latest entry in Thomas K. Young's popular platforming series

Jump into the radishy shoes of Dadish Junior to take on the evil HoA

Leap through 50 levels and various food-themed villains to tackle

We've all got our favourite series on mobile, but here at Pocket Gamer, I've found one of the more popular is Thomas K. Young's Dadish series. Now, the latest entry in the series is arriving just in time for Christmas! That's because Dadish 4 is set to release for iOS and Android on December 18th.

The Dadish series usually follows the titular dad-who's-also-a-radish, but this time around, things are different. With Dadish kidnapped by the evil Homeowners' Association, it's up to DJ (Dadish Junior) to make his way through 50 action-packed levels to rescue his papa.

That means all the usual platforming action that those of you who've played Dadish will come to expect from the series. Not to mention various food-themed minions and bosses to take on. There's also a heaping dose of that typical Dadish humour to enjoy in the process.

Dadish salad

Dadish is, in my opinion, something of an overlooked series amongst a sea of more experimental competitors. Whereas many other developers seek to put different twists and turns on a classic formula, Thomas K. Young seems satisfied to produce true throwbacks to the golden age of platformers.

And it's not as if there hasn't been some experimentation on their part either, what with Dadish 3D and Dunkadillo taking the action into the third dimension. But for longtime fans of the series, Dadish 4 is returning to a far more comfortable plane of action, packed with more content to sink your teeth into, albeit with even more detailed pixel art than before.

If Dadish 4 barely makes a dent in your hunger for side-scrolling action, then don't get too hangry just yet. Instead, why not dig into our list of the best platformers on Android to find our picks from both ports of classic games and new releases like Dadish!