Solo Leveling: Arise means serious business with secretary Laura Walker as new SSR Hunter

Let's get down to business

SSR Hunter Laura Walker joins the fray

New cosmetics for Jinwoo

Winter event now underway

After that epic crossover with Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End last month, Netmarble is boosting your roster with another new addition - this time in the form of a powerful SSR Hunter. In particular, Solo Leveling: Arise is welcoming Laura Walker to the fray, which means you can now aim to have the personal secretary to Guild Master Thomas Andre in your lineup.

The Light-element Mage hunter unleashes hell with her whip - interestingly, all her skills are themed around doing business. But while skill names such as “Task Loop” and “Apex Administrator” might sound ridiculous at first glance, the damage she deals is also equally ridiculous in that she can summon a huge lightning-powered leopard to strike down anyone who underestimates her - and that's pretty epic, if you ask me.

Now, if you manage to add her to your team, you might want to put her to the test in the new Hard difficulty mode of the [Workshop of Brilliant Light] Puppeteer’s Theater.

Plus, Laura Walker and Goto Ryuji can now sport new costumes, and Jinwoo himself will have a new Job Change costume up for grabs. Even his weapon “Ennio’s Roar” will have a new skin you can acquire too.

You can test out your own solo leveling prowess as Jinwoo’s maximum level has now been boosted from 120 to 130. And finally, the “Winter Begins!” event series has kicked things off with plenty of goodies up for grabs, so it's worth diving in to see what the fuss is about.

In the meantime, though, you might want to take a peek at our Solo Leveling Arise tier list of weapons or our Solo Leveling Arise codes if you're eager to boost your combat prowess even further (and you definitely are, aren't you?). There's Facebook too for all the latest updates!