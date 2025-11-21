TR-49 is a cryptic new mystery from the makers of Overboard! and Expelled!, coming soon to iOS

The suspense is killing me

Decipher cryptic codes from cryptic books

Based on IRL documents

Coming to iOS in January

With the many hours I've sunk into both Overboard! and Expelled!, I think it's safe to say I've gotten a pretty good grasp of how inkle's storytelling works - but with the studio's next project, it seems I'm going to have to chuck everything I think I know about their style out the window.

It's all pretty hush-hush at the moment, but inkle has just announced TR-49 - an upcoming narrative puzzler that completely escapes me when it comes to figuring out exactly what it is. Even the title itself makes the adventure a challenge to pin down, and at the moment, all we really have to go on are a few cryptic lines on the official website.

What makes this even more intriguing is that it's all about "the great-uncle of inkle's narrative director, Jon Ingold". He apparently spent his day job at the WWII Bletchley Park code-breaking facility, and mum's the word on what exactly he did while he was there.

So, Jon worked with the inkle team to uncover the mysteries about his great-uncle, which involved some dusty books and a few quirky electronics. We'll apparently be playing along throughout the narrative deduction game, so suffice it to say there'll be plenty to keep our brain cells working overtime here.

At the moment, you can add it to your wishlist on Steam, but since it's set to launch on iOS in January, you won't have to wait too long to get your hands on all these cryptic messages yourself. Jon even says they've failed to understand all the stuff in those creepy books themselves, but perhaps with a bit of help from the community, we might just be able to piece together what went down during that tumultuous time.

If the suspense is too much though, you can always have a look at our list of the best puzzlers on iOS to tide you over until then!