Voting is now open for the 12th Pocket Gamer Awards

It's been a busy old month here at PG Towers. We've seen several major mobile releases announced, including Red Dead Redemption, Horizon Steel Frontiers and Cult of the Lamb. Not only that, but nominations have been underway for the 12th edition of the Pocket Gamer Awards. That's all wrapped up now, though, and our sophisticated awards robot has totted up which games were nominated the most and created a short list for each category. What's with the sceptical eyebrow raise? Okay, fine. It was Dann. There is no robot. Yet.

Oddly specific technology or not, this does mean the voting stage is now open. So, head on over to our fancy voting page to make sure your favourites get your backing. It'll stay open for around a month, so there's plenty of time to have your voice heard. However, I wouldn't recommend delaying. These things have a habit of slipping your mind, and before you know it, you'll miss your opportunity, and something else might get the win. Like, something you’re not as keen on. Heaven forbid.

Get your votes in

There are 20 awards up for grabs, including categories for the best puzzlers, RPGs, platformers, and even sims. Those are all for the greatest release in the past year, but we have some categories that acknowledge the world doesn't exist in convenient 365-day chunks, too. That's why we've also got the Best Updated and Most Anticipated awards. A nod to the past and future.

Of course, the big one everyone has their eyes on is the Mobile Game of the Year. It's an incredibly strong list with the likes of Dredge, Super Farming Boy, and Pokémon TCG Pocket sticking out to me personally. Although, as you might expect, it's the eldritch fishing sim that would get my vote.

However, my opinion means nothing here. It's all about what you, our readers, choose to give the crown. And you won't have to wait all that long to find out who takes it home, either. Once voting closes next month, the winner will then be revealed in January during our flagship event, Pocket Gamer Connects London. And if you're not going, keep an eye on the website. We'll let you know the winners here, too.