Monopoly Go brings a little wizardry to your board with the new Harry Potter collaboration

I'm a Gryffindor

New wizarding-world experience, characters, and themed mini-games

Seasonal Maps, House Crest Shields, Blocks Boutiques added

Limited-time challenges, collectibles, and co-op events run through February 4th

While Monopoly Go’s recent crossovers have been more food-themed, the latest pulls you straight into everyone’s favourite wizarding world. Scopely has just launched the limited-time Harry Potter takeover, which means pretty much every corner of the board has been dusted with magic, nostalgia, and a bunch of recognisable faces.

It’s got a fun little story to go with it, too. Mr Monopoly makes his way to London, where he pauses for a photo at Platform Nine and Three-Quarters. The next thing you know, he’s wandering the halls of Hogwarts and floating above a Quidditch pitch like he’s actually enrolled himself.

From there, the whole experience leans hard into film moments we all love so dearly. Harry, Ron, Hermione, Hagrid, Diagon Alley, the Forbidden Forest, all of it gets reimagined in the game’s bright art style.

This collaboration marks the debut of Seasonal Maps. You hop between Hogwarts Castle, Diagon Alley, and a holiday-spin Hogsmeade, all redesigned to fit the board’s usual charm. Finish the first map, and you'll unlock House Crest Shields, letting you officially declare your Hogwarts House inside the game.

A new mini-game, Blocks Boutiques, also shows up as a kind of wizard sweet shop sorter. You clear rows of treats, stack shelves, and work toward bigger prizes. Then there are about 23 sticker sets that will come in iconic Chocolate Frog Boxes with everything from magical creatures to villains and artifacts inside them.

On top of that, there are themed racers tied to Quidditch, Hogwarts, and Gringotts, co-op attractions you can upgrade with friends, and collectibles ranging from tokens and emojis to film-inspired dice and shields.

Basically, if you can imagine a Monopoly Go! version of it, it’s probably somewhere in this update.

The collaboration runs until February 4th, and you can get started by redeeming this list of Monopoly Go codes that we update daily.