Monopoly Go! to launch its first ever Pet-centric season in partnership with the RSPCA

Go fetch

Monopoly Go!'s newest season is here with the arrival of pets

Jump onto a new themed board and experience minigames and other side events

It also features the addition of customisable style tokens and a new sticker album

Being based on a Parker Brothers (and now Hasbro) classic, Monopoly Go! has managed to carve itself a pretty firm niche on mobile. Now, Scopely's latest season of the hit digital board game is coming, with Monopoly Go getting its first pet-centric season that runs from today until April 7th.

To kick off, the board itself is getting a makeover with four new seasonal boards, including St. Tropetz and Fuzzball Fall. You'll also see the return of your favourite minigames and events with Tycoon Racers getting a new look as Ruff Racers and Kitty Car Racers.

Not only that, but Monopoly Go is also getting its own cast of pet-themed characters. Of course, there's Scottie (the iconic dog piece), but you'll also find the addition of the tortoise Turbo, cat Duke and others to the world of Monopoly Go.

Go get it!

Not only that, but Scopely are looking to further open up the ability to customise your content with the addition of customisable Style Tokens. Available as part of this new season, they allow you to customise them using accessories which you can acquire as part of the season's events and minigames.

Naturally, there's also a new sticker album being added to Monopoly Go! for you to collect, featuring plenty of pet-themed entries. Be sure to check out our Monopoly Go dice links before you jump into the season. And while I'm not a player of it myself, apparently, those are pretty useful for those of you wanting to get caught up pretty quickly with what's going on.

Looking to experience more of the fun of the tabletop on your mobile phone? Then be sure to check out our list of the best digital board games for Android to find out what we've selected from a pretty hefty list!