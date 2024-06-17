Monopoly Go's latest update introduces a racing mini-game

Tycoon racers is the latest addition to the game's lineup

Monopoly Go now has a racing game with Tycoon Racers!

Team up with other players to collect flags and get a head-start in the race

Compete for either personal prizes, or more flags to hopefully hit the top of the leaderboard

Well, it was only a matter of time. Monopoly Go now has a racing mini-game! Yes, the hit board game adaptation by Scopely, which has proven to be a mega-hit for the developer, now adds the final boss of virtually all multiplayer games with a kart-racing mechanic.

Monopoly Go's Tycoon Racer, the recently added mini-game, has you compete in regular matches and against other players to gather flags, which can then be used to fuel your team's race around the track in Tycoon Racer proper. Prizes on the line include dice, tokens, or more flags to boost your team to the finish line for the chance of even more prizes.

What we can see more than anything with this Monopoly Go Tycoon Racer mini-game is just how dedicated Scopely knows its players are. When you sign up for a race you have a 24-hour period to gather flags, which in game terms is a massive time. It certainly seems Monopoly Go's fans aren't the 'dip in for a quick 20-minute match' type.

Is that good or bad? Well, if you're hoping for quick fun this probably isn't the mode for you. But if you're looking to build up to a win that could net you some serious prizes, then this may indeed be the best new addition to Monopoly Go since its launch.

