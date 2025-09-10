Monopoly Go! announces its first-ever Dough-fest with pizza, doughnuts and more on offer

30 minutes or it's free

Monopoly Go is set to hold its first-ever Dough-fest real-life event

It'll see Monopoly Go represented by immersive experiences alongside cult restaurant brands

The event also celebrates the first 2x trading limit increase

What do pizza, ice cream and Monopoly have in common? Absolutely nothing. Well, until now that is, as Scopely's Monopoly Go is getting a new real-life event in London later this month. The upcoming Dough Fest celebrates the first 2x trading limit increase in Monopoly Go with a host of edible exclusives for attendees.

Crossover collaborations with dining establishments are not rare in gaming by any stretch of the imagination. Be it Japan's almost ludicrous history of crossover restaurants or the most recent team-up by Zenless Zone Zero with London eatery Butchies during Operation Yum.

Set to take place from September 27th to 28th at the Truman Brewery in London, the event is free to attend (although you'll have to claim a ticket) and will feature both free nibbles and immersive experiences based on Monopoly Go. In particular, restaurant critic Grace Dent will headline the event alongside viral bakery Bread Ahead.

Roll them bones

Now I know what you're thinking. 'Exactly what could sway me to attend an event like this?' Which is an oddly verbose way of putting it, but anyway. How about a Double-Down Donut? A confectionery abomination consisting of double-chocolate, mango lassi and chilli jam flavours that I'm pretty sure is what they used to try and kill Homer in that one episode of The Simpsons.

Of course, not just anyone will get a chance to try this out, as you'll need to roll double-sixes on a real-life community chest to get a chance to nibble on it. Add onto that appearances by London ice cream parlour Soft Serve Society and pizzeria Napoli on the Road, and it's well worth checking out whether you're a veteran Monopoly player or just love a bite to eat.

