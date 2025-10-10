Monopoly Go to collaborate with the hit McDonald's Monopoly contest

Sweepshakes

Monopoly Go is set to join the McDonald's Monopoly sweepstakes

The grand prize? All-expenses-paid trips to exotic locations featured in the Scopely hit

You can also expect to get in-game goodies alongside more mundane prizes

If there's one event that seems to get people excited, it's McDonald's Monopoly. While it's been a while since I ate there, I do remember the thrill of getting extra fries for free. But as great as that is, it's the lower end of the scale, a scale which is being tipped firmly into the most ridiculous territory as Monopoly Go joins the fray!

How ridiculous? Well, hold on a second. Because first of all, it's worth noting that Scopely's hit adaptation of the tabletop classic will be part of the overall contest. When you get rewards from peeling those stickers, there'll be in-game prizes for Monopoly Go included.

Not only that, but you can also redeem your own exclusive Fry Shield completely free for use in Monopoly Go. Alongside the chance to earn prizes like bonus dice rolls and custom tokens, perhaps even more than you'd find in our list of daily free Monopoly Go dice links.

All expenses

Okay, what's the actual grand prize here? Well, nothing short of an all-expenses paid trip to destinations including Paris and Tokyo, locations featured in Monopoly Go. Sure, it may be a bit of a tangential connection, but I bet you wouldn't be complaining if you won.

There are six potential lucky winners, so keep your eyes (and stickers) peeled. While it may not have Monopoly Go front and centre, I think integrating both rewards together is a good way of not ticking off non-mobile players, while offering those who enjoy both real-life prizes and digital dice some extra goodies. Be that fries or, well, the above.

In any case, if you're also looking to see what great new releases have just hit mobile, then we've got you covered. Go ahead and dig into our latest list of the top five new mobile games to try this week.