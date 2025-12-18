Monopoly Go offers players a free Dobby Shield as part of ongoing Harry Potter collaboration

Master has given Dobby a shield

Monopoly Go is offering players a free goodie from their ongoing collab

The Dobby Shield is available now simply by logging in

It also marks the continuation of the collab going into the holidays

Whether you like Harry Potter or not, it seems that Monopoly Go is going all-in on its latest collaboration. And that includes offering players during the holiday season a new goodie as part of the ongoing Monopoly Go x Harry Potter collaboration.

Yes, as part of the collaboration, you'll now be able to claim your own shield featuring Dobby the house elf. While far from a fan-favourite character, I suppose many find this guy somewhat charming. And it gives you an excuse to dive back in and try out some of our Monopoly Go daily dice links.

The Harry Potter collab itself sees new themes for boards as well as the introduction of a brand-new mechanic in the form of Seasonal Maps. Rather than a single board makeover, these maps will change in rotation to show different areas inspired by the film series.

Something, something 9 and three-quarters

It would seem a little odd to stick with a single collaboration for so long. But doubtless Monopoly Go has something else in the pipeline for the Christmas and New Year season. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if there was something in the works for the Lunar New Year, too.

Ultimately, while it might be a small goodie to grab, it's also indicative of the fact that Monopoly Go is eager to keep this collaboration going. And for this hit adaptation of the tabletop classic that's proven to be so successful, bringing in films and other series has proven to be equally appealing.

