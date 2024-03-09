Monopoly Go! launches limited-time Hot Rod Partners event, with the new Diamond Dragster token up for grabs

The event lasts until March 13th

You'll restore Hot Rods for rewards

Invite a friend to lend a helping hand

Scopely is adding a new twist to making it big and getting rich within Monopoly Go!, letting players restore Hot Rods in exchange for special in-game goodies. The Hot Rod Partners event tasks you with putting on your fix-it hat to score extra rolls among other rewards.

In the latest limited-time event within Monopoly Go!, you're tasked with partnering up to fix Hot Rods. All your efforts won't be in vain, as the new Diamond Dragster token is up for grabs. The grand prize also throws in 5,000 free dice rolls for good measure.

How does the event work? You'll need to choose a friend to compete, then collect wheels to win some spins. This is where your friend comes in, as they can lend you a helping hand until you're able to restore the Hot Rods.

In case you're not familiar with the game, Monopoly Go! is a mobile-optimised way of bringing the classic board game to life on your smartphone. You'll roll the dice, earn some moolah, and expand your territory as a tycoon guided by the one and only Mr Monopoly. You'll collect Properties as well, build your good ol' Houses and Hotels, and draw some Chance Cards to see if luck is on your side.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Monopoly Go! - it's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.