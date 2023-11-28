Monopoly Go! is celebrating the holidays with a Christmas-themed update

The holiday season is almost here and Scopely has already planned a festive celebration in the super popular digital board game, Monopoly Go! The fan-favourite is being revamped for Christmas and will take players to a wintery wonderland that comes with a tonne of holiday goodies and seasonal surprises. The title also hit the 100 million milestone mark recently, doing so in just seven months.

Monopoly Go’s holiday update releases like an avalanche, bringing loads of holiday-themed content, kicking off with the Moonlight Treasure minigame. It’s the perfect mix of thrill and mystery set in a Christmasy backdrop. The 90s generation has something to look forward to as well, with a co-op minigame to look forward to. Players will be able to create elaborate toys from the era, with a surprise twist waiting at the end.

Some of the other festive events and tournaments are a great way to earn rewards such as seasonal tokens. The gameboard has been recreated with festive elements and will feature a pretty Winter Village and the North Pole as well. If that doesn’t seem to fully capture the holiday spirit, the special holiday sticker album will make sure of that.

