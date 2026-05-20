Raven2 teases its latest class with the Warlord for Netmarble's dark fantasy MMORPG

Raven2 is teasing its latest class arriving later this month

The Warlord wields a spear and powerful command abilities

They arrive alongside a new class change event and other rewards in the coming update

While the vast majority of offerings on mobile are of the fairly light-hearted variety, there's still space for that infusion of grim fantasy. And Netmarble's Raven2 is probably one of the better-known examples. Now, they're set to introduce a brand-new class for fans to play in this gritty MMORPG, in the form of the Warlord!

Of course, grim and dark though it may be, Raven2 is still a flashy mobile MMORPG. So unsurprisingly, the Warlord leans a little more into Hela from Marvel Rivals than, say, an Elden Ring boss, with their flashy golden spear and armour.

But regardless, when the Warlord drops on May 26th, they promise to live up to their name. This spear-focused class is built around the use of command abilities and promises to allow players to influence the flow of the battle, much as a general leading their horde would.

War is all I think about

To get folks playing, a Class Change Event will be available from the 26th, letting you quickly spec into the Warlord to give it a go, as well as offering growth materials to give them a boost in progression. So even if you're sceptical, you can try this new class to see if it fits your playstyle, before we rank it on our Raven2 classes tier list

Even if you're not interested in the Warlord, you'll want to take a look at this latest update. Because it'll offer a variety of coupons to help retry your enhancement attempts, not to mention a special event that can net you a new legendary familiar.

Speaking of MMORPGs, if Raven2 doesn't quite scratch that itch, you can check out some of the other options that are available on mobile. Just dig into our list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft to see some of our favourite picks in the genre!