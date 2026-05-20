Summoners War: Sky Arena continues its 12th anniversary celebrations with a host of new rewards

Summoners War: Sky Arena is releasing a suite of new rewards to celebrate its 12th anniversary

Complete missions to earn tickets for goodies-packed Gold & Silver packages

And check out other limited-time events packed with rewards

It may not necessarily be as exciting as their long-running LotR collab was, but Summoners War and its 12th anniversary rewards have been pretty decent. So if you're looking to get a boost, it's well worth checking in, especially since the latest suite of goodies was revealed today.

Running until June 28th, the main selling point of this event is the ability to earn Silver & Gold Package Tickets. By completing the daily missions in Ameria's Luck, you can grab these tickets, which can then be traded in for (surprise, surprise) Gold & Silver Packages via the event shop.

Not only that, but depending on the number of missions you complete, you can also earn other goodies. This includes 12-Year Special Scrolls and Mystical Scrolls, which pair quite nicely with the goodies available in each of the aforementioned packages. And all the more reason to check out our Summoners War tier list for some pointers!

Summoning rewards

Believe me, reward news can be a bit tedious for me to write about as well. But at the same time, it's well worth noting this stuff because anniversary events tend to be quite generous with the materials you get. So if you've been holding out to boost up your favourite characters, now is a good time.

It's also worth noting that Summoners War: Sky Arena has managed to reach more than a decade of service. Even for a big company like Com2Us, that's still impressive, and certainly makes me wonder what else we might see from the Summoner's War franchise in the future.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for other great RPG experiences on mobile, we've got you covered. Check out our list of the best RPGs on Android, where we've ranked some of the best which you can play right now on mobile!