Azur Lane's new Alliance before the Hagiobull introduces a host of new shipgirls

Azur Lane is introducing a new event in the form of Alliance Before Hagiobull

Nab seven new shipgirls, including the UR Götz von Berlichingen

And nab new skins as well as reruns of fan favourites in this new event

There've been wackier concepts through the years, but even now, the core conceit of Azur Lane and its 'shipgirls' still leans on the wackier side of things. But, for fans, this has been a beloved entry for years now, and the latest Alliance Before the Hagiobull event shows they're not about to ease off on new content anytime soon.

Available from today until June 11th, the new event features a whopping seven new shipgirls to join an already packed roster. This includes the UR Götz von Berlichingen, SR Prinz Moritz and Elite Destroyer Z15. Keep an eye on our Azur Lane tier list to see where they might end up.

Of course, that's only three of the new shipgirls! Alongside them, we have the Super Rare shipgirl Elbe META, retrofitted Admiral Hipper, not to mention the UR U-2501 and Z14, the latter two available as part of the PT exchange over in the event shop.

Fun in the sun

Of course, these new shipgirls are only a small part of this latest event. Those of you who missed some of the previous suites of skins released for Azur Lane can grab new varieties for characters such as Lion, Trafalgar and Taihou.

But the new additions to the roster won't go without either, and you'll be able to nab new looks such as 'Treasure Behind the Water Curtain' for U-2501 and Rapture Beneath the Blood Moon for Götz von Berlichingen. As for what these skins are like? Well, erm, let's just say they definitely fit the summer vibe.

Still, if you're not looking to get your toes wet just yet, there's plenty more you can have a go at on mobile. Not sure where to start? Why, might I humbly suggest our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for our picks?