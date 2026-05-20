Watcher of Realms kicks off its major new Siege of Tya event starting today

Watcher of Realms introduces a suite of brand-new content in its Siege of Tya event

Take on a brand-new challenge to take back Tya from the World Eater Ezareth

And jump into limited-time summoning events to grab new, exciting characters for your roster

As we cross the hump of the week, you may find yourself wanting a little bit of action in your life. And, well, you can't get much more action-packed than fighting off an entire evil invasion! Which is precisely what's happening over in the world of Watcher of Realms with the Siege of Tya event.

If you aren't already familiar from our previous coverage, let me break it down for you. In this enormous new PvE event, the World Eater (no relation) Ezareth has descended upon the land of Tya. You'll be faced with an enormous new map charting its path of destruction and have to purge the corruption tile by tile.

Put simply, you need to complete missions to acquire Purity. Gather enough of it, and you'll be able to purge a tile and claim it to hold back the tide of darkness. It's a fascinating little spin on the meta-progression aspect.

Under siege

Of course, just taking back the tiles is only a small part of the war. You'll need to slowly advance towards where the three Legion Commanders have established themselves. Take them on and defeat them to earn the Mark and boost your power for the final battle against Ezareth.

This update also sees the introduction of limited-time summoning events featuring characters such as Oren throughout the latter part of May (perfect for referencing against our Watcher of Realms tier list). But I've no doubt most of you will be focused squarely on the exciting new content that forms the core of this enormous new PvE event!

In the meantime, if you want to see what other big releases have been catching our eye, then there's no need to trawl the news. Just take a look at our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for our regularly updated picks!