Persona 5: The Phantom X heads back to Persona 3 Reload with a returning fan-favourite

Persona 5: The Phantom X is set to introduce a familiar face for longtime fans

Makoto Yuki steps in as the newest guest thief alongside recognisable locations from P3R

Team up with the S.E.E.S. in a new in-game event kicking off today

Whether or not you still think of it as just a Shin Megami Tensei spinoff, Atlus' Persona series is one with plenty of its own history. So, no surprise that Persona 5: The Phantom X has been exploring the back-catalogue with guest appearances from characters such as the Phantom Thieves.

But before Persona 4 and 5 rocketed the series into mainstream recognition, Persona 3 held its own as a great JRPG. Now, Persona 3 Reload is set to appear in Persona 5: The Phantom X with the introduction of main character Makoto Yuki, who's sure to make an appearance on our P5X tier list.

You'll also be able to team up with iconic P3 characters in a new story event. Met By Moonlight, part one sees the Phantom Thieves and S.E.E.S. from Persona 3 work together to take down the dark tower Tartarus and its Shadow infestation. For longtime Persona fans, this event will also see the introduction of recognisable locations such as Paulownia Mall.

Taking on a new persona

I was never much of a Persona player myself, but I know plenty of them and a great many who started off with Persona 3 and still hold it up as one of the best entries in the series. So I'm sure they'll be pleased by this new arrival.

Be sure to keep an eye out for Makoto Yuki as part of the latest Most Wanted Phantom Thief Contract: When Moon Reaches Stars, running from now until June 25th. Not to mention a login bonus available until June 4th and anniversary special events until the 1st.

Fighting supernatural threats is fun. Y'know what's even more fun? Farming! Well, at least some people think it is. Check out our Farming Simulator 26 mobile review to find out how this land cultivation sim holds up on a smartphone.