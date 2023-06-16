Top 10 best card games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)
Who wouldn't like to play a game of cards on the iPhone?
Updated by Ivan Spasojevic on June 16, 2023 - reworked some games.
What are the best card games available on the App Store? Well, that's a good question, and I'm really glad you were wondering.
Because, you know, if you weren't you wouldn't bother reading this excellent piece of content that I've just written and I'd feel really bad.
Anyway, in this here list we're going to take a look at five of the very finest card-based experiences you can have on iPhones and iPads. Some of them are based on real games, some of them are digital only, but all of them are really rather excellent.
So without further ado let's roll with the words. You can click on the links below to read our reviews and download the games. And make sure you check out all of our other board game stuff in Table Tap as well. Trust me, you'll love it.
1
Slay the Spire
Slay the Spire is one of my favourite CCG games out there. This is a deck-building roguelike, where you are able to draw cards from your hand and use them to defeat enemies, looking to make it deeper and deeper into the game. As you play, you will get opportunities to burn cards or power them up, which can further strengthen your deck.
There are also different characters in Slay the Spire, which have different starting decks and strategies for you to master. You'll also need help picking the best cards, so Slay the Spire tier list will be handy, especially if you're a new player.
2
Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft
You couldn't really write a list of card games for iOS without including Blizzard's massive smash hit. It's set in the World of Warcraft universe and it sees you throwing down cards based on characters from Blizzard's popular RTS and MMO series.
It looks beautiful, it's slicker than most things you've ever played before. You'll build decks based on classes from WoW, take place in a massive variety of events, and get to grips with the regular updates. If you're looking for the best, this is probably the place to start.
3
Card Thief
This one's a little different. It's a solitaire card game for iOS that sees you trying to break into a dungeon and make it out with all the loot. It builds on the original Card Crawl mechanic brilliantly, adding new twists to the formula as it goes.
And it manages to do mobile stealth better than a lot of games that are actually focused on sneaking around. It's dark, broody and gorgeous looking, and if you haven't played it yet then you should definitely give it a look.
4
Skip-Bo Mobile
The next title on the list is the mobile card game Skip-Bo. This digital card project is actually based on a real board game and has millions of fans. Skip-Bo Mobile, you will find many interesting levels, moreover, developers always add new ones so you can play for as long as you want. Also, there are both offline and online modes, therefore, you can play by yourself or with your friends and family.
Moreover, Skip-Bo Mobile is the winner of the Pocket Gamer Awards 2022 in the category "Best Digital Board / Card Game," so it is definitely worth trying out!
5
Star Realms
Where most of the other games on this list have some fantasy trappings, Star Realms takes it in another direction. It's set in deep space and sees you building an armada of ships in order to defeat your opponents. Of course, the ships are represented by cards. There's a deep single-player campaign and some really slick multiplayer as well. If swords and sorcery aren't your thing, then you might love the lasers and rockets on show here.
6
Gwent: The Witcher Card Game
Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is a competitive card game based on the card game from The Witcher universe. GWENT has both online and offline modes. In Gwent, players fight in short duels in which skill, strategic thinking, and the ability to bluff are essential for victory. The battlefield is divided into two lines. The player can place up to 10 cards in each line. He needs to take into consideration the distance at which the squad's ability operates for the proper positioning. Not only that, there are cards that have different abilities and boosts, and they will require careful planning during the round.
7
UNO!
UNO! is a digital version of an American classic card game. It was carefully made to fit mobile screens quite well. This board game is suitable for the whole family or a group of friends. You can play together with your friend in 2v2 mode. The graphics isn't something to focus on here, but it is colourful.
The rules of the game are simple if you ever played the real version of it, the same rules apply. However, you can use house rules and adapt them in case you need to spice things up. UNO!™ can be played through Wi-Fi and against online players, and in case of victory, bonus points will be sent to your account.
8
The Elder Scrolls: Legends
The Elder Scrolls: Legends is a card game based on The Elder Scrolls games. It consists of several types of battles: between the player and the bot, between real people, and a plot mode. The plot of the game is a new unique story about the forgotten hero. Battles between players can be ranked and rewarded only after three victories. There is also a PvP arena where you can fight both real people and bots for the title of the best gladiator. For the victory, you get gold and soul stones.
9
Legends of Runeterra
Legends of Runeterra is a cool project that can be interesting for both League of Legends players who are already familiar with the universe and mythology of this card game and beginners. It is friendly to newbies and does not require donations. It has a nice design that can be modified. Like other similar card games, Legends of Runeterra encourages players to build strategies, think quickly, and use available resources wisely. Moreover, unlike the games where one round can take up to an hour or even longer, Legends of Runeterra does not take much time.
10
Marvel Snap
There are many different games based on the Marvel Universe and its characters. Marvel Snap is definitely one of the most interesting among them. It is a card game where you have to create a team of your favorite characters and compete with other players. You will be able to build a deck full of incredible heroes and iconic villains. Currently, there are 200+ different cards, and developers regularly add new ones. Do you want to know what cards are the most powerful? If so, we have created a Marvel Snap tier list for you, make sure to check it out!
