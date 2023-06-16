Top 10 best card games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)

Who wouldn't like to play a game of cards on the iPhone?

Updated by Ivan Spasojevic on June 16, 2023 - reworked some games.

What are the best card games available on the App Store ? Well, that's a good question, and I'm really glad you were wondering.

Because, you know, if you weren't you wouldn't bother reading this excellent piece of content that I've just written and I'd feel really bad.

Anyway, in this here list we're going to take a look at five of the very finest card-based experiences you can have on iPhones and iPads. Some of them are based on real games, some of them are digital only, but all of them are really rather excellent.

So without further ado let's roll with the words. You can click on the links below to read our reviews and download the games. And make sure you check out all of our other board game stuff in Table Tap as well. Trust me, you'll love it.