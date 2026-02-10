Goddess of Victory: Nikke unveils trailer for its upcoming collaboration with hit anime Lycoris Recoil

Don't recoil

Whatever your opinion of the silly third-person shooter that is Goddess of Victory: Nikke, it's undoubtedly gotten a lot of love and care from Shift Up over the years. That's including their many, many collabs. And the latest to arrive is getting a new trailer as we see what Goddess of Victory: Nikke has in store for Lycoris Recoil.

Set to launch February 12th, the new collab features characters from the series Lycoris Recoil. The series concerns young girls who are recruited into a government anti-terror programme while masquerading as normal people (and of course, running their own café) in their downtime.

The trailer gives us a look at who we can expect to join as part of the collab, including main characters Chisato Nishigiki and Takina Inoue, as well as fan-favourite Kurumi. Naturally, we also get a look at their abilities in combat and a hint of what the story will involve.

Controlled recoil

There are also various other additions, such as new costumes and items, not to mention a collaboration-exclusive minigame with Lyco Reco beats that seems to be a Friday Night Funkin' clone (is that still popular?). Either way, Lycoris Recoil seems to get a good showing here. And while it may still be a little too silly for my oldtaku tastes , I can see why it makes such a good fit for Nikke.

