Goddess of Victory: Nikke unveils latest update and rewards just in time for New Years

Victory is yours

Goddess of Victory: Nikke has unveiled a brand-new update for the New Year

It features three new versions of fan-favourite characters, such as Alice's Märchen Dream

Meanwhile, in-game goodies for 2026 are on offer, and a new collab is on its way

Like many news writers this week, I've pulled myself out of my figgy pudding and mulled wine-soaked stupor to return in your hour of need. Or more specifically, in the hour of need for Goddess of Victory: Nikke's latest update that's set to arrive just in time for the New Year!

Yes, if you've been sitting glumly wishing for more Nikke, then you're in luck. Because today's update unveils brand-new versions of fan-favourite characters: Alice - Märchen Dream, Emma: Tactical Upgrade - Secret Therapy and Quency: Escape Queen - Masquerade Swan, all join the lineup we've covered in our Nikke tier list.

Of course, it wouldn't be a festive (sort of) event without some goodies to check in for. Long story short, we've got two separate New Year's events (Greetings Mail and Event update) running from the 29th to Jan 3rd, and the 30th to Jan 14th respectively, each offering free pulls for completing missions or simply delivered to your in-game mail.

Feelin' Victorious

You'll also want to check in for the double-drop event arriving January 1st to the 7th, offering double the rewards from Interception and the Simulation room. But that's not all that was revealed on the recent livestream.

If you're a fan of sweets, you'll be interested to know that Taiwanese dessert chain Meet Fresh is partnering with Level Infinite for a Goddess of Victory: Nikke-themed collab. From January 1st to February 28th, you'll be able to visit outlets and nab real-world goodies for purchasing a special collaboration set.

All great reasons to check in with Nikke while you're still off from work (if you're lucky enough).