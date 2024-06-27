Goddess of Victory: Nikke is set to collab with pseudo-indie hit Dave the Diver

Do you like Sushi?

Goddess of Victory: Nikke is doing a very unusual summer collab, with depth-plunging Dave the Diver

Explore the depths, hunt down ingredients and get exclusive cosmetic rewards!

Best of all? You'll be able to play this unique recreation of the diving experience right through the Nikke app

With summer very firmly here, if you're not already cooling off, you're probably already thinking about it. But whether you're sweltering in the garden, on the subway or in the heat no matter where you may be, you can jump into an abyssal adventure with Goddess of Victory: Nikke's latest collaboration with hit game Dave the Diver!

And it's not just costumes for those girls at the forefront (or should that be back?) of the Nikke's battles against the Raptures. This time around, it's an entire minigame, and we use that in the loosest possible sense, that recreates the experience of Dave the Diver within the Nikke app itself!

And if you're not familiar with Dave the Diver, it follows the titular Dave as he plumbs the depths of the ocean in order to acquire valuable ingredients for his restaurant run by his friend Cobra and the Sushi chef Bancho. To do so, he explores the depths of the Blue Hole, a place reputed to hold every fish imaginable, bringing back ingredients and diving deeper and deeper each time.

Billed as the biggest minigame ever on Nikke, this collab very much seems to mean it. A full-scale recreation of the game itself means you can get a taste of what the full diving experience is like. This means you can unlock new costumes while enjoying a recreation of the original Dave the Diver experience for a limited time!

Of course, we'd be loath not to at least mention the money behind Dave the Diver, with Mintrocket being a Nexon subsidiary. It's a label mainly applied by the Game Awards and everyone's friend Geoff Keighley. Still, those who were a bit miffed at Dave's win likely won't be swayed by an equally high-profile collaboration with Level Infinite's alien-destroying gang of girls.

But it does look quite interesting, and we'd be lying if we said it's not worth at least a look. The collab goes live on July 4th, and an exclusive Anchor: Diver suit can be yours for just checking in.

