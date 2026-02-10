Star Sailors is an anime-styled turn-based RPG now open for pre-registration on Android

Floating continents and msgical disasters

Star Sailors has opened pre-registration for iOS in the US

Turn-based combat system enhanced by a Burst Chance

Build relationships with their party members through social interactions

I first came across Star Sailors back in September, when it surfaced in open beta on Android, and it felt like one of those projects that was slowly finding its feet. Now it’s edging closer to a wider release, with iOS pre-registration opening in the US and a clearer picture of what this fairytale-leaning RPG actually wants to be.

Star Sailors plays with a familiar fantasy setup. A magical disaster has torn the world apart into floating continents, and you’re sent out with a legendary compass to see what’s still out there. You won’t just save the world with one grand sweep. You’ve gotta dive deep into the meat of it all as you poke around wreckages, meet people, and piece together everything.

The turn-based combat also has a bit more snap than you might expect. You’re still building a party and thinking about elements and roles, but fights don’t drag their feet. Timing matters, team synergies can swing things quickly, and the Burst Chance system drops quick-time prompts into the mix to keep you on your toes instead of just tapping through turns.

Partners play a big role outside of combat, too. They’re not just units you slot into a team; they come with their own personalities, stories, and side interactions. You can chat with them, unlock personal moments, and gradually build relationships that sit alongside the main plot. It gives the roster a bit more texture, especially if you enjoy RPGs that slow down between battles.

There’s also a clear effort to keep progression in Star Sailors from feeling like a slog. A Sweep system trims repeated grinding, while Combat Power milestones and Alliance Raids give you tangible markers of growth. During testing, there’s already a decent amount to work through, including dozens of stages, multiple classes, and a sizeable chunk of story content.

