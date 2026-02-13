Goddess of Victory: Nikke's collaboration with hit anime series Lycoris Recoil goes live today

Recommended recoil

Goddess of Victory: Nikke sees the introduction of its latest collab today

And it's with hit anime series Lycoris Recoil, including two of the main characters as playable

Not only that, but log in for a free collab SR, new minigames and an exclusive storyline!

Well, it's a Friday, and if you're anything like me, you're probably deciding what you want to do to pass the time. And if you're a Goddess of Victory: Nikke player, that's an easy question to answer, as their latest collab with the hit anime series Lycoris Recoil is now live with a host of new content!

We've already explained what Lycoris Recoil is, but here's a brief explainer: It's about anti-terrorism agents masquerading as schoolgirls. Pretty simple, albeit opening up a lot more questions with that premise alone. But this collab will see main characters Chisato Nishigiki and Takina Inoue appear as SSR characters!

Not only that, but they'll be joined by an SR version of fan-favourite side character Kurumi. You'll be able to explore new areas of the Outpost themed after Cafe LycoReco, which serves as the team's cover story in the anime series.

Coffee & hand grenades

Naturally, there's also a new collaboration-exclusive storyline to dig into as part of this event. You'll also be able to put your skills to the test with the rhythm minigame Lyco Reco Beats. Certainly, you'll want to keep in tune with the capabilities of your new team with our Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list

Even if you're not a fan of the series, you'll still want to check in, because the log-in rewards are especially generous with the free SR Kurumi, alongside other goodies. Not to mention a suite of other additions and quality-of-life changes, including new campaign chapters and the ability to play through Challenge mode even after you've unlocked the No Limit mode that usually supersedes it.

Speaking of new stuff, though, there's a lot more coming to mobile than just updates. Why not dig into our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of the more interesting launches from the last seven days?