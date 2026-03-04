Goddess of Victory: Nikke to see the arrival of brand-new character in upcoming Enter Heaven event

Through the gates

Goddess of Victory: Nikke is set to introduce its latest character in a new story event

E.H. is an extremist turncoat whose organisation may not be as defunct as it first seems

Be sure to check in for a Special Recruit and story event!

It's only the middle of the week, but already we've got an exciting event set to arrive for one of the biggest hits on mobile! Goddess of Victory: Nikke has offered a glimpse at their newest character, and the story that'll help introduce them to fans.

It doesn't take a genius to spot that E.H. is a bit darker compared to the usually bubbly members of the Nikke roster. And for good reason, it seems, as the Enter Heaven story event sees E.H.'s loyalties questioned after it seems the extremist group she took down may not be as defunct as it first seemed.

The event is set to run from March 5th to 19th, and will feature stages to complete and items to gather that can be exchanged for rewards. Enter Heaven also coincides with a Special Recruit event for E.H. that runs for the same period.

Eh?

Naturally, if you're planning to jump back in after a long absence, I can't recommend our Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list enough to give you an overview of who to recruit. As for how E.H. will actually perform, her abilities look good on paper, but the acid test is always what happens when a character is in the hands of players.

Of course, you'll also want to check in even if you can't make it through the event content, as the new Days of Redemption login event offers plenty of goodies. From March 13th to 15th, a new Coordinated Operation co-op boss raid will be available.

In the meantime, if you're interested in hearing rather than just reading us waffling on, why not check out the official Pocket Gamer Podcast? Where we recap some of the most interesting news stories from the past few days and more!