Top 7 mobile games like Dead Cells

We can’t very well have a list of games ‘similar to…’ when it comes to Metroidvanias without mentioning one of the originators. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night broke the mould when it came to Konami’s vampire-slaying franchise by not only changing the focus from the Belmont dynasty to Dracula’s son, Alucard but also vastly altering the formula of previous games in the series.

Before Symphony of the Night, each Castlevania game followed a familiar, side-scrolling monster-battling structure. Players, as one of the Belmont family of vampire hunters who arose to battle Dracula when he returned, would journey across the land to reach the vampire count’s castle or begin there directly. You’d move through the levels collecting power-ups and battling bosses, all while dodging traps, enemies and Medusa Heads.

The Castlevania series was unashamedly linear, which is why it’s no surprise that - even more so than standouts such as the Lords of Shadow Series - Symphony of the Night is considered so unique, and genre-defining. Alongside Metroid it codified the pseudo-RPG nature of gathering new equipment, abilities and upgrades to progress through the map, as well as introducing interactive merchants, developing stats and more.

But, you’ve already heard all this before. Writing about why Symphony of the Night was so transformative for Castlevania and why it’s such a landmark of the industry might as well be a rite of passage for writing about video games. But what about the mobile version?

Developed once more by Konami, Castlevania: SotN is functionally the same as you’ll find most versions of it to be. Given that the original was created for the PlayStation gamepad, you won’t need to worry about a myriad of controls, simply the gamepad and four buttons.

Admittedly, the more compressed picture - a necessity when on mobile - means you miss out on some of that gorgeous pixel artwork, and it lacks features such as scanline simulation available on other ports. But if you adore Dead Cells and want to experience the originator, you can do a lot worse than this mobile port.

As of the time of writing, Castlevania: SotN is available for £2.99 on Google Play and the App Store.