Dead Cells just dropped a tantalising teaser for its upcoming animated series that'll launch in 2024

Motion Twin has just dropped some massive news about Dead Cells, the studio's action-packed roguelike platformer. The much-awaited and highly requested animated series for the game will soon become a reality, as Dead Cells is officially getting a 10-episode show.

According to the devs, the Dead Cells animated series "blends humour, action and a dollop of madness", which is really all you need in a game like this. The series boasts the talents of French studio Bobbypills, and each episode will be approximately seven minutes long. There isn't much to go on at the moment save for the trailer's official description on YouTube, which tells us that the show is going to be set on "a cursed island that has been racked by a strange plague." It will be co-produced by the anime streaming service Animation Digital Network (ADN).

Obviously, if you're not hyped up enough just yet, you can catch the actual teaser below to get a glimpse of what to expect when it drops next year. And if you're eager to get your hands on the game and prove your own worth, our Dead Cells weapons tier list might just come in handy.

You've been asking for years and now it's here! Well almost... a Dead Cells animated series drops in 2024! Made by the crazy talented team behind our animated trailers, @Bobbypills_, and co-produced by @ADNanime, the show blends humour, action and a dollop of madness! #deadcells pic.twitter.com/V8JnBxKiuG — Motion Twin (@motiontwin) June 14, 2023