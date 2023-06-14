News

Dead Cells just dropped a tantalising teaser for its upcoming animated series that'll launch in 2024

Dead Cells just dropped a tantalising teaser for its upcoming animated series that'll launch in 2024
By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS + Android + Switch ...
| Dead Cells

Motion Twin has just dropped some massive news about Dead Cells, the studio's action-packed roguelike platformer. The much-awaited and highly requested animated series for the game will soon become a reality, as Dead Cells is officially getting a 10-episode show.

According to the devs, the Dead Cells animated series "blends humour, action and a dollop of madness", which is really all you need in a game like this. The series boasts the talents of French studio Bobbypills, and each episode will be approximately seven minutes long. There isn't much to go on at the moment save for the trailer's official description on YouTube, which tells us that the show is going to be set on "a cursed island that has been racked by a strange plague." It will be co-produced by the anime streaming service Animation Digital Network (ADN).

Obviously, if you're not hyped up enough just yet, you can catch the actual teaser below to get a glimpse of what to expect when it drops next year. And if you're eager to get your hands on the game and prove your own worth, our Dead Cells weapons tier list might just come in handy.

There's no exact time frame for the official release date, but it will first be available in France before its global distribution. For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can get into the spirit of the show by downloading the game on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium title that costs $8.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, or join the community of followers on Twitter for more juicy details on the animated series.

Dead Cells icon
Download now!
Dead Cells
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

 

Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
Twitter Instagram
Catherine plays video games for a living, reads comics for inspiration, and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult fantasy novel, Of Myths And Men, has been published by Penguin Random House SEA and is her love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, aliens, and epic quests to save the world. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.