Dead Cells adds Spanish LATAM and Polish to the mobile version of the popular roguevania

Playdigious has officially announced that Dead Cells - in particular, the mobile version - now supports two new languages: Spanish LATAM and Polish. Available to play on iOS and Android via Netflix as well, the premium action platformer offers fast-paced combat and nostalgic pixel art for metroidvania fans.

In Dead Cells, you can look forward to hacking and slashing your way through a variety of otherworldly foes in a stylish roguevania, where you fight, die, and then start all over again. The frantic frenzy of boss battles adds to the charm of the popular 2D game, especially with its content-rich DLCs - the more popular one being the Return to Castlevania DLC.

If you're curious about which weapons you should try and aim for throughout each new run, why not take a look at our Dead Cells weapons tier list for all the info you'll ever need?

The indie hit's Castlevania DLC lets you encounter Alucard, Trevor Belmont, and many other fan-fave characters from the popular Konami franchise. You'll fight through Dracula's Castle with a new narrative as well while you progress through the nonlinear levels with the threat of permadeath hanging over you as you go.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Dead Cells on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a premium title that costs $8.99 a pop or your local equivalent, or as part of a Netflix subscription.

You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on the official Twitter page for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.