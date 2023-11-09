Top 7 games like Gacha Life that you can play on your phone

Real life can be stressful and limiting depending on circumstances, which is why we need to escape sometimes. There are multiple ways to do this, but video games provide a unique experience being interactive and almost limitless in terms of content and experience. Because of this, there are almost as many life simulator games as real-life experiences. Sometimes we think about what it would be like if we could control every aspect of our lives, our surroundings, and the other people within. That's why we turn to Gacha Life to get a new virtual life with tons of customization.

This is a game where it's all about editing and creating a world where you, your characters, and your community can thrive. The main focus is on the characters and the social aspect since you can meet and befriend all sorts of NPCs. You can also customize their appearances and have a chance to get a ton of gifts and goodies to use and place. However, it's more than just a casual and idle experience since it offers a bunch of mini-games that you can play for fun and currency to buy more stuff. Gacha Life has quite a bit of content, but there are other similar games to offer some variety in the genre.