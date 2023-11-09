Top 7 games like Gacha Life that you can play on your phone
Real life can be stressful and limiting depending on circumstances, which is why we need to escape sometimes. There are multiple ways to do this, but video games provide a unique experience being interactive and almost limitless in terms of content and experience. Because of this, there are almost as many life simulator games as real-life experiences. Sometimes we think about what it would be like if we could control every aspect of our lives, our surroundings, and the other people within. That's why we turn to Gacha Life to get a new virtual life with tons of customization.
This is a game where it's all about editing and creating a world where you, your characters, and your community can thrive. The main focus is on the characters and the social aspect since you can meet and befriend all sorts of NPCs. You can also customize their appearances and have a chance to get a ton of gifts and goodies to use and place. However, it's more than just a casual and idle experience since it offers a bunch of mini-games that you can play for fun and currency to buy more stuff. Gacha Life has quite a bit of content, but there are other similar games to offer some variety in the genre.
Lovely cat dream party
The internet is dominated by cats, so there would be many games surrounding them like Lovely Cat Dream Party. It takes place in a dream-like fantasy world where you've been put in charge of caring for every cat you come across. It's also a world where cats hatch from eggs for some reason. You need to care for the eggs until they hatch into kittens and then pamper them with goodies, clothes, and exercises. You can also take them on journeys to discover new places to visit that each come with their mini-games to play with your cats.
My Singing Monsters
This game may have popped up in your feed or passing ads, and there's a good reason why My Singing Monsters doesn't seem to be slowing down. It could be because you're trying to make an orchestra of weird and adorable monsters that all make different sounds in different tones. You can arrange them in your space that will expand as your musical group grows. This happens from collecting and breeding monsters that will need more places to set up. You can also decorate the different worlds to give your monsters a nice place to perform.
Toca Life World
For those unfamiliar with Spanish, the word "toca" translates to "touch", meaning that Toca Life World could also be read as Touch Life World. The title is quite accurate since you have a huge world to touch and interact with in various ways. This world is a blank slate, which means that it's up to you to build and design it as you see fit. And what's a world without inhabitants? You're encouraged to create your characters to thrive and to experience the world you're making. This includes determining their physical characteristics as well as their sense of style. On top of that, you get your own house to help you unleash your creativity in a more personal space.
#Me: 3D Avatar, Meet & Play
Many games try to engage you in the content by using a visualization of being sucked into the game somehow, and that's what the oddly named #Me is doing. It's sort of like trying to turn social media into an interactive game experience, and it sort of works. It's like a cleaner and more pleasant version of Second Life. You create an avatar to roam around in a virtual world, customizing them in multiple ways. You can make friends, visit different locations for a variety of activities, and track your progress in games and real life. There are also games that you can play in this virtual playground with others.
Pocket Love!
Cute stuff helps us unwind and relax while also filling us with warmth, and we sometimes wish life could be like this every day - which is why we turn to games like Pocket Love. This time you're looking after a young and sweet couple among a large cast of characters. Picture their story as they grow together in the place that you're building for them. Tend to their home to make it as colourful and creative as possible for them. You can dress them up and change their appearance as you watch them live. For more fun, add a pet to the mix and participate in cute chores and activities with your couple.
Avatar World: City Life
With all the different digital worlds to escape to, it can be very hard to choose among them - but Avatar World makes a pretty good case. This stylized cartoon life sim has you creating an avatar living in a large and vibrant city that has so much to do and so much energy throughout. When you're not styling your character and messing around in your home, you're out and about mingling with other avatars. You can get together to play sports, go for a swim, put on a show, or turn your room into a studio.
Animal Crossing Pocket Camp
The Animal Crossing series is known for creating life sim gameplay that is almost completely stress-free and truly relaxing, with Pocket Camp being a more contained version. After creating your villager, you'll get in your recreational vehicle and head to the Animal Crossing campgrounds. You'll meet a lot of sweet animal campers who are also seeking adventure and trying to make the best campsite possible. Help them out while also working on making your campsite as cosy as possible. To keep you busy, campers have plenty of requests to be fulfilled by exploring and foraging.
That's the whole list of games like Gacha Life. We have a few of these lists including games similar to Clash of Clans, and games like Civilization.