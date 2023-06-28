Dead Cells welcomes Alucard and Richter Belmont in "Return to Castlevania" DLC

Playdigious has officially announced that the "Return to Castlevania" DLC for Dead Cells is now available on mobile. Finally, Android and iOS users can get their hands on the game's biggest DLC across the action platformer.

In the latest update for Dead Cells on mobile, players can look forward to diving into all the epic goth vibes of KONAMI's popular franchise as a portal to a mysterious castle appears within the game. Players will aid Alucard and Richter Belmont and fight their way through Dracula's Castle in a new storyline (check out our Dead Cells weapons tier list for the best ones you can wield!).

Of course, taking down the Ruler of Darkness isn't going to be easy - players will encounter all manner of atrocities and face off against three new bosses as well. Thankfully, there are 14 unlockable weapons that fans of Castlevania will recognize, which include the Vampire Killer and the Holy Water. There are also 20 new outfits to collect plus 51 Castlevania pieces from the game's original soundtrack.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Dead Cells on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a premium title that costs $8.99 a pop or your local equivalent, or as part of an Apple Arcade subscription.

As for the Return to Castlevania DLC itself, it's priced at $7.99 or as a free update for Apple Arcade members. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on the official Twitter page for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's sweet, sweet vibes.