7 best mobile games like Hades
Supergiant games first grabbed attention with their fun and beautifully-narrated game Bastion, but this was blown out of the water by Hades. Released in 2018, Hades follows the story of Zagreus, the son of Hades, ruler of the Underworld as described in the Greek mythos. As both an act of rebellion and due to personal desire, Zagreus decides to escape the Underworld and enter the world above. Though Hades discourages him, he does not try to stop his son, simply warning him that anyone native to Hades is forbidden from leaving. This means that Zagreus will need to fight numerous Underworld forces and entities who all seek to stop him from progressing. However, due to Zagreus's lineage, whenever he falls in battle, he's returned to the House Of Hades where he revives with full health.
This is a roguelite experience with each run presenting opportunities to gather resources for upgrades and to unlock new weapons. As you play through the different levels, you'll need to use a combination of weapon abilities, magic powers, and items in order to improve your chances. Each area of the Underworld is broken up into contained chambers filled with a variety of assets depending on their type. The most common chamber contains enemies and hazards you'll need to clear in order to progress to the next. You'll frequently be given a choice of how to progress based on the chamber options, which can include greater treasures, challenges, and shops.
There's also a social aspect to Hades as Zagreus is quite popular in the Underworld. He can talk to multiple souls and deities in the hub area to gain information and sometimes bonuses. He'll also be able to gain favour with other Greek gods and gain access to their powers. The more you talk to characters, the more you learn, and the better you can perform. Unfortunately, Hades is still limited to console and PC, but there are several mobile titles that can give you a similar feel.
1
Pocket Rogues: Ultimate
The Underworld of Hades is broken into layers, but the whole realm could be considered a dungeon. The goal is to get through this dungeon that changes every time you enter it, which is exactly what Pocket Rogues: Ultimate does. Presented by Ether Gaming, this rogue game uses a top-down perspective as you control a designated warrior to explore a seemingly endless dungeon in search of gold and glory.
Though each run is different with new foes to encounter, there is a base you can set up to raise your chances. In between runs, you'll be able to return to your castle, which you can upgrade in multiple ways. You can choose the items, weapons, and even heroes you have access to before you head into the dungeon.
2
Guidus: Pixel Roguelike RPG
The world of Hades is a colourful place, but can also be very dark and bleak when you decide to head out and face the dark forces. The devs behind Izzle decided to explore a similar area after monsters from the Abyss emerged to cause chaos. This takes place in the game Guidus, with a rogue structure and colourful pixel art to counterbalance the darkness of the scenario. Your goal is to reclaim the Royal Palace from these monstrous forces so that one of the royal twins can take the throne.
Unfortunately, the twins were defeated when they tried to take back the castle on their own. Luckily, you take on the role of a surviving warrior who is still strong enough to fight. Each time you head into the palace, your hero will gain experience and strength to help them get further next time. They'll also have access to buffs and blessings to give them a much-needed edge in future expeditions.
3
Dead Cells
Dead Cells has the same core loop as Hades, allowing you to start playing, die, unlock new things and then start up again. This roguelike is quite simple and easy to get into and as you die in runs, it's very easy to re-invest and work your way into the game with more power. Dead Cells doesn't have a strong narrative tie, but if you are looking for a challenge, this game is one that is for you. It's very similar in style and concept, so if you are a fan of Hades, this is an easy suggestion for you to take on.
4
Bastion
Bastion is created by the same game developers as Hades, so it feels like a natural option if you are looking for a mobile game that's like Hades to play once you have finished your time with Hades. Bastion was released a few years back, but a lot of the same bones as Hades. The only real downside is that Bastion isn't as replayable as Hades is, but it's a wonderful action RPG that will remind you of Hades.
5
Soul Knight
Though Hades is still fresh in everybody's minds, there are games with similar elements that are older than it. One such game is Soul Knight, which came out in 2017 released by the folks at Chilly Room. This is another title that has you exploring an ever-changing dungeon where you never know exactly what you're going to get. You start off in a stone chamber before instantly finding yourself in a frozen ruin.
You control one of several heroes with their mastery over gunplay and swordplay. The mission this time around is to restore balance to the world. To do this, you'll need to track down a magical stone that has been stolen by aliens. Using gathered weapons, powers, and heroes, you'll have to reach the end and take it back.
6
Juicy Realm
Juicy Realm is a roguelike that has a captivating, adorable story, tons of color, loads of weapons and a bunch of powers to discover. It's got the same room-based structure as Hades does, giving you a bit of Hades flair in the game, but coming at you with a punch of color and a bit more fun. It's very similar in gameplay to Hades, giving you a new, fun story to dive into.
7
Caves
Though the Hades levels are quite diverse, you can't forget that the whole ordeal takes place far beneath the surface of the mortal realm. An easy way to head underground is to enter caves such as those in Caves. Created by 36 Dev, this game includes a mix of rogue and turn-based mechanics. Since it's set in underground caverns, there's a natural component that gives you the option to dig through walls and forge your own path.
You also have more control over your character since you're able to customize their build to suit your strategy and play style. You'll also have access to technology and magic powers to help you fight enemies and navigate through the caves. How far you get and what you'll find are all up to you, your skill, and the luck you'll need to build your very best hero.
