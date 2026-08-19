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CookieRun: Crumble Toothpaste Cookie guide

Crowd control, healing, and all fresh and minty too - let our CookieRun: Crumble Toothpaste Cookie guide help you maximise this Grass SSR Cookie.

CookieRun: Crumble Toothpaste Cookie guide
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| CookieRun: Crumble

Even though he looks incredibly similar to Mint Choco Cookie from Kingdom, Toothpaste Cookie makes it very clear in his CookieRun: Crumble description: "mint isn't simply toothpaste flavor". 

His kit relies on him dealing damage to enemies while healing allies, but also inflicting some crowd control on enemy waves. He works well in the Arena, but also in the story mode.

Below, we'll take a look at the best Sugar Runes for Toothpaste Cookie and find a core team featuring him.

  • Element: Grass
  • Type: Support
  • Rarity: SSR

Cookie description:

Toothpaste Cookie makes quite a few rather divisive claims... Such as "Noise is music" and "Mint isn't simply toothpaste flavor." Hey, did you just snicker? Will you be able to keep that smirk on your face after hearing the sound of his screeching violin?

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Electronic Battlefield Orchestra

Swings bow, dealing damage to enemies.

Push back enemies ahead with a shockwave and deals damage to enemies hit by musical notes.

Restores HP to Allies hit by returning notes and grants Range Synergy.

  • Cooldown: 6.5 sec
  • Knockback: 20
  • Effect Range: 70 degrees
  • DMG Dealt: 189% / 198.8% / 209.3% / 220.3% / 232% / 244.2% of ATK
  • Projectiles per Use (Volley): 3
  • HP Recovered: 235.2% / 364.7% / 383.8% / 404% / 425.2% / 447.6% of ATK
  • Range Synergy: 50% / 50% / 50% / 70% / 70% / 70%
  • Duration: 6 sec

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Toothpaste Cookie provides the Range synergy, and he receives the Volley synergy.

You can activate his received synergy by deploying Herb Cookie or Tiger Lily Cookie: 

And for more insights on how to rank your Cookies, have a look at our CookieRun: Crumble tier list too!

best sugar runes for toothpaste cookie

Best Sugar Runes for Toothpaste Cookie

The fact that he's a Support cookie means you should try to buff the skills that buff the other cookies. Funnily enough, that scales with ATK, so you should try to go for the following stats:

  • (best) ATK AMP
  • Skill AMP
  • Skill Haste
  • DMG Reduction

Now, wouldn't you want to upgrade your roster with shiny new freebies too? Our CookieRun: Crumble codes can definitely be of service.

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Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.