CookieRun: Crumble Lilac Cookie guide
She leaves a lovely scent in her wake, but she deals deadly ranged damage too! Let our CookieRun: Crumble Lilac Cookie guide help you maximise her in your team.
| CookieRun: Crumble
Lilac Cookie's damage and overall skill seem good on paper, but in reality, it's kinda difficult to achieve - especially in the early game. Since Lilac Cookie is a Pierce Synergy receiver, in the early game, it will be really difficult to get Rockstar Cookie, so you must focus on completing the quests to unlock Strawberry Shortcake Cookie (since these are the two providers of this Synergy).
Below I've shared the best Sugar Runes for Lilac Cookie, so take a look if you plan on playing this Cookie in the long run!
- Element: Dark
- Type: Ranged
- Rarity: R
Cookie description:When this Cookie emerges from the shadows, the air is permeated with the scent of scorching hot desert sand mingled with deep lilac. Before targets can even catch a whiff, however, two deadly chakrams have already sliced through the air - leaving behind only a faint lingering fragrance and a few scattered petals.
Skill description (per star upgrade):
Chakram ThrowThrows multiple chakrams, dealing damage to enemies.
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Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendationsYou want your Lilac Cookie to activate their Synergy, so you must deploy either Strawberry Shortcake Cookie or Rockstar Cookie. As for the other Cookies, just go for whatever Cookies you have upgraded.
- Lilac Cookie
- Rockstar Cookie / Strawberry Shortcake Cookie
Best Sugar Runes for Lilac CookieLilac Cookie needs Sugar Runes that boost ATK, so anything that provides ATK AMP or Skill AMP, as well as CRIT%, works really well.
- ATK AMP
- Skill AMP
- CRIT%
You'll need all the help you can get in upgrading the best team, though, so how about claiming these CookieRun: Crumble codes before you head out?