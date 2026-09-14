She leaves a lovely scent in her wake, but she deals deadly ranged damage too! Let our CookieRun: Crumble Lilac Cookie guide help you maximise her in your team.

Lilac Cookie's damage and overall skill seem good on paper, but in reality, it's kinda difficult to achieve - especially in the early game. Since Lilac Cookie is a Pierce Synergy receiver, in the early game, it will be really difficult to get Rockstar Cookie, so you must focus on completing the quests to unlock Strawberry Shortcake Cookie (since these are the two providers of this Synergy).

Below I've shared the best Sugar Runes for Lilac Cookie, so take a look if you plan on playing this Cookie in the long run!

Element : Dark

: Dark Type : Ranged

: Ranged Rarity: R

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Chakram Throw

Cooldown: 2.5 sec

DMG Dealt: 50.5% / 53.2% / 55.9% / 58.8% / 62% / 65.2% of ATK

Max Consecutive Activations: x3 / x3 / x3 / x4 / x4 / x4

Effective Hits (Pierce): 3

When this Cookie emerges from the shadows, the air is permeated with the scent of scorching hot desert sand mingled with deep lilac. Before targets can even catch a whiff, however, two deadly chakrams have already sliced through the air - leaving behind only a faint lingering fragrance and a few scattered petals.Throws multiple chakrams, dealing damage to enemies.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Lilac Cookie

Rockstar Cookie / Strawberry Shortcake Cookie

You want your Lilac Cookie to activate their Synergy, so you must deploy either Strawberry Shortcake Cookie or Rockstar Cookie. As for the other Cookies, just go for whatever Cookies you have upgraded.: I didn't go into too much detail on the Cookie recommendations for Lilac Cookie simply because by the time you have unlocked Strawberry Shortcake Cookie, you will already have a few strong Synergy, such as Blackberry Cookie + Alchemist Cookie + Knight Cookie, so fitting them in alongside them is only natural.

Best Sugar Runes for Lilac Cookie

ATK AMP

Skill AMP

CRIT%

Lilac Cookie needs Sugar Runes that boost ATK, so anything that provides ATK AMP or Skill AMP, as well as CRIT%, works really well.

You'll need all the help you can get in upgrading the best team, though, so how about claiming these CookieRun: Crumble codes before you head out?