Cookie Run Kingdom: Zoey Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide (KPop Demon Hunters)

KPop Demon Hunters have arrived in Cookie Run Kingdom, and we've created a guide to the best Toppings and Beascuits for Zoey Cookie.

Zoey Cookie needs to be in a team with Mira Cookie and Rumi Cookie.

She is a Ranged cookie, who needs a lot of ATK.

Aim for Cooldown Toppings and ATK/DMG Resist Bypass Beascuit combo.

Part of HUNTR/X, Zoey - or better yet, Zoey Cookie (as she appears in Cookie Run Kingdom) is a powerful cookie that can deal quite a bit of damage. She is quite good in survival mode, and if you use her alongside the other HUNTR/X members, the buffs are off the charts.

This guide covers the best Toppings for Zoey Cookie, as well as her best Beascuits. After all, you will need them if you plan on completing the Special Episodes!

About Zoey Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Zoey Time! Grants Fans' Cheers to HUNTR/X members before leaping into the air to throw the Shin-kal. Zoey Cookie then applies the CRIT% and ATK buffs to allies, with HUNTR/X members receiving additional bonuses based on Fans' Cheers stacks. The Shin-kal deals damage to enemies and grants ATK buffs to HUNTR/X members for each target hit. Maximum stacks are applied when hitting demon targets. At the start of battle, if all HUNTR/X members are in the team, gains Fans' Cheers and applies the CRIT% buff to her members. Additionally, Rumi Cookie and Mira Cookie's remaining Cooldown decreases when Zoey Cookie uses her skill. Shin-kal Throw Single-hit DMG: 319.5% of ATK

Final Shin-kal Throw Single-hit DMG: 496.4% of ATK

Fans' Cheers: gains x1 stacks: stacks up to x15

CRIT%: +10.0% for 15.0 sec + 0.5% per Fans' Cheer (capped at 30.0%)

ATK: +10.0% for 15.0 sec + 0.5% per Fans Cheer (capped at 30.0%)

ATK equal to number of targets hit: +2.0% for 15.0 sec: stacks up to x15 HUNTR/X Gains Fans' Cheers x1

CRIT%: +15.0%

Cooldown: -20.0%

All HUNTR/X members at 2*: dazzling stage appearance!

The best Zoey Cookie Toppings

Zoey Cookie is acookie, positioned in theShe is acookie, and you can only obtain her from the exclusive release gacha, during the event. After that, she won't be obtainable anymore.

I've tried a few builds, and I believe Zoey Cookie does best with full cooldown toppings. She will get a lot of ATK from her Beascuit - you can choose to go for ATK toppings, and then a Beascuit with Cooldown.

5x Swift Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), Crit

Best Topping Tart

Zoey Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Zoey Cookie is the

My Zoey Cookie has a Legendary Light Beascuit with a lot of ATK, and some DMG Resist Bypass. I opted for this, since this gave me the best results in the Special Episodes. Of course, you can try giving her whatever you like, but this worked for me.

Here are the stats I recommend:

ATK

DMG Resist Bypass

ATK Speed

Cooldown

Is Zoey Cookie worth getting?

I will be completely honest - if you want to complete your collection, she is definitely worth getting. Personally, I knew I wanted to get her since I also loved KPop Demon Hunters (so I was a little biased, I guess).

In terms of pure damage, she is nothing compared to Eternal Sugar Cookie or Venom Dough Cookie. Of course, not to mention Dark Enchantress Cookie. So, if you want her for the missions and to complete the missions roadmap, I'd say even a 1* copy is enough. However, to really complete all the missions, you should aim for getting her 5*.

Don't forget about our Cookie Run Kingdom codes! And check out her bandmates in our Rumi Cookie and Mira Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guides.