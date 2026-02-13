Cookie Run Kingdom: Venom Dough Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide
Poison = chaos indeed, and if you're keen on maximising your damage, our Venom Dough Cookie Toppings guide should do the trick.
| Cookie Run: Kingdom
- Venom Dough Cookie needs a lot of damage, on both Beascuit and Toppings.
- You can go for the Dough Trio.
- Venom Dough Cookie needs some support too, so they can survive for longer.
Adding a fun twist to the story - especially after the release of Dark Enchantress Cookie - Venom Dough Cookie is here to stay. They are a Poison-Chaos Cookie that can deal tons of damage with the right setup.
Venom Dough Cookie is unlike the other cookies - they are sleek, they are dangerous, and somehow really good against bosses. Since we don't have a lot of amazing Super Epics - not since Doughael - they are definitely welcome. As for how good they are, that's for us to find out.
Now, it's time to take a look at the best Venom Dough Cookie Toppings!
About Venom Dough Cookie in Cookie Run: KingdomVenom Dough Cookie is a Bomber cookie, residing in the Rear line. They are a Super Epic cookie, and you can obtain them from the exclusive release gacha, or get their Soulstones from the regular/rate-up gachas.
Skill:
|Mind Venom
|Venom Dough Cookie uses their psionic powers to create toxic matter in the air and send it towards the enemies, where it explodes. If an afflicted enemy doesn't have an HP Shield, they will take additional damage and receive the Venom Distortion debuff. Venom Dough Cookie collects Venom Essence during battle, with additional Venom Essence if the enemies have been turned into Failed Creations. Venom Essence stacks up, and at a certain number of stacks, turns into a stack of Venom Core. Venom Dough Cookie instantly gains a stack of Venom Core whenever an enemy Cookie is defeated or whenever Dark Enchantress Cookie uses Magic Overflow. Additionally, Venom Dough Cookie gains two stacks of Venom Core if Dark Enchantress Cookie is on the team. At maximum stacks, Venom Core is consumed to cast Venom Force at the enemy with the lowest current HP and apply Venom Barrier to themselves, which remains for a certain time. As long as Venom Barrier is active, Venom Dough Cookie cannot become a Failed Creation. At the beginning of the battle, Venom Dough Cookie gains Venom Aura. Venom Dough Cookie will gain Dragontongue Brand at given intervals. If Venom Dough Cookie enters the battle with Mold Dough Cookie and Pom-pom Dough Cookie, it will trigger the Dough Trio effect.
|
|Venom Distortion
|
|Venom Essence & Venom Core
|
|Venom Force
|
|Venom Barrier
|
|Dragontongue Brand
|
|Dough Trio
|
|Venom Aura
|
The best Venom Dough Cookie Toppings
The best Toppings you can give Venom Dough Cookie are the damage ones - you need a lot of ATK, so go for Raspberry all the way:
- Resonant: 5x Dark Looming Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)
- Normal: 5x Searing Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)
Best Topping TartThe best Topping Tart for Venom Dough Cookie is the matching Searing Raspberry Tart.
Venom Dough Cookie's best Beascuit setup
There are a couple of different Beascuits you can pick here. One of them is a lot easier to hit, and that's the regular Legendary Spicy Beascuit (ideally, with a lot of DMG Resist Bypass), or find a good Legendary Chaotic Spicy Beascuit with 4x Chaos DMG.
- Chaos DMG (x4)
- DMG Resist Bypass (x4)
Don't forget to claim the latest Cookie Run Kingdom codes too - you don't want to miss out on any free Crystals!