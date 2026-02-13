Cookie Run Kingdom: Venom Dough Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Poison = chaos indeed, and if you're keen on maximising your damage, our Venom Dough Cookie Toppings guide should do the trick.

Venom Dough Cookie needs a lot of damage, on both Beascuit and Toppings.

You can go for the Dough Trio.

Venom Dough Cookie needs some support too, so they can survive for longer.

Adding a fun twist to the story - especially after the release of Dark Enchantress Cookie - Venom Dough Cookie is here to stay. They are a Poison-Chaos Cookie that can deal tons of damage with the right setup.

Venom Dough Cookie is unlike the other cookies - they are sleek, they are dangerous, and somehow really good against bosses. Since we don't have a lot of amazing Super Epics - not since Doughael - they are definitely welcome. As for how good they are, that's for us to find out.

Now, it's time to take a look at the best Venom Dough Cookie Toppings!

About Venom Dough Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Mind Venom Venom Dough Cookie uses their psionic powers to create toxic matter in the air and send it towards the enemies, where it explodes. If an afflicted enemy doesn't have an HP Shield, they will take additional damage and receive the Venom Distortion debuff. Venom Dough Cookie collects Venom Essence during battle, with additional Venom Essence if the enemies have been turned into Failed Creations. Venom Essence stacks up, and at a certain number of stacks, turns into a stack of Venom Core. Venom Dough Cookie instantly gains a stack of Venom Core whenever an enemy Cookie is defeated or whenever Dark Enchantress Cookie uses Magic Overflow. Additionally, Venom Dough Cookie gains two stacks of Venom Core if Dark Enchantress Cookie is on the team. At maximum stacks, Venom Core is consumed to cast Venom Force at the enemy with the lowest current HP and apply Venom Barrier to themselves, which remains for a certain time. As long as Venom Barrier is active, Venom Dough Cookie cannot become a Failed Creation. At the beginning of the battle, Venom Dough Cookie gains Venom Aura. Venom Dough Cookie will gain Dragontongue Brand at given intervals. If Venom Dough Cookie enters the battle with Mold Dough Cookie and Pom-pom Dough Cookie, it will trigger the Dough Trio effect. Toxic Matter: x8 hits

Toxic Matter Single-hit DMG: 106.2% of ATK + DMG equal to 6.3% of Max HP (Cookies), 122.1% of ATK (Others): ignores 35.0% of DMG Resist

Extra DMG: 9.6% of Max HP (Cookies): ignores 35.0% of DMG Resist

Final Hit DMG: 421.5% of ATK: ignores 35.0% of DMG Resist Venom Distortion DMG Received +35.0%, DMG Dealt -30.0%, Cooldown -30.0% for 15.0 sec: stacks up to x1 Venom Essence & Venom Core Gain x1 Venom Essence every 1.0 sec + x3 when enemy Cookies become Failed Creation

Consumes all Venom Essence to gain x1 Venom Core when x5 Venom Essence are collected

Upon gaining Venom Core: Heals 85.6% of ATK + HP Shield equal to 7.0% of HP for 5.0 sec

Venom Core stacks up to x3 Venom Force x14 hits

Single-hit DMG: 117.6% of ATK + DMG equal to 11.0% of Max HP (Cookies): ignores 40.0% of DMG Resist

Extra DMG when target's HP is below 60.0%:

Single-hit Extra DMG: 94.0% of ATK + DMG equal to 4.5% of Max HP (Cookies): ignores 45.0% of DMG Resist

Petrified while casting Venom Barrier Immune to all debuffs and DMG Dampening +15.0% for 6.0 sec Dragontongue Brand DMG equal to 8.0% of current HP, DMG dealt +20.0% for 10.0 sec: triggers every 12.0 sec Dough Trio Triggers Dragontongue Power instead of Dragontongue Brand

Dragontongue Power: Current HP -5.0%, DMG Dealt +30.0% for 10.0 sec: triggers every 12.0 sec Venom Aura Self: Max HP +20.0%, DMG Resist +35.0%, DMG Dampening 20.0%

All Allies: Debuff Resist +35.0%

Tendrils of Chaos: Enemies hit by skill receive Chaos-type DMG +7.0% and DEF Reduction 10.0% for 10.0 sec

The best Venom Dough Cookie Toppings

Venom Dough Cookie is acookie, residing in theThey are acookie, and you can obtain them from the exclusive release gacha, or get their Soulstones from the regular/rate-up gachas.

The best Toppings you can give Venom Dough Cookie are the damage ones - you need a lot of ATK, so go for Raspberry all the way:

Resonant: 5x Dark Looming Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory) Normal: 5x Searing Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

Venom Dough Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Venom Dough Cookie is the matching

There are a couple of different Beascuits you can pick here. One of them is a lot easier to hit, and that's the regular Legendary Spicy Beascuit (ideally, with a lot of DMG Resist Bypass), or find a good Legendary Chaotic Spicy Beascuit with 4x Chaos DMG.

Chaos DMG (x4)

DMG Resist Bypass (x4)

Don't forget to claim the latest Cookie Run Kingdom codes too - you don't want to miss out on any free Crystals!