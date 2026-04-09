Cookie Run Kingdom: Rumi Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide (KPop Demon Hunters)

Whether you're a KPop Demon Hunters fan or not, you'll want Rumi Cookie on your team, so here's a guide to her best Toppings and Beascuits.

Rumi is the lead singer of HUNTR/X.

She needs a lot of ATK on her Toppings and Beascuit, since she has guaranteed CRIT.

You want to play her in the same team as the other two HUNTR/X members for the additional buffs.

You could say Rumi's voice captivated many - after all, she is the lead singer of HUNTR/X - but she is also an exceptional fighter. If you're eager to know how good a fighter she is, though, you need to have a solid build on her, which is where this article comes in handy.

Today we'll cover the best Toppings for Rumi Cookie, and give you the best choice of Beascuits for her.

About Rumi Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Demon Slayage! Rumi Cookie grants Fans' Cheers to HUNTR/X members, then charges towards the farthest enemy. Afterwards, she performs several slashes with her Sain-geom before slamming the ground hard to deal Downslash damage. If the target is single, Sain-geom Slash deals guaranteed critical hits. If all slashes land as critical hits, the target receives the Heavy Downslash damage. For demons, all attacks deal extra CRIT DMG. At the start of battle, if all HUNTR/X members are in the team, gains Fans' Cheers and ATK buffs. Sain-geom Slash DMG: Total Hits x5 Single Target Single-hit DMG: 256.3% of ATK, guaranteed CRIT 2+ Targets Single-hit DMG: 69.9% of ATK

Downslash DMG: 184.0% of ATK

Heavy Downslash DMG: 501.9% of ATK, guaranteed CRIT

Heavy Downslash Area DMG: 186.9% of ATK

Extra DMG for Demon Targets: 685.3% of ATK, guaranteed CRIT

Fans' Cheers: gains x1 stacks: stacks up to x15

Additional Downslash DMG Based on Fans' Cheers Stacks: 15.0% of ATK

Additional Heavy Downslash DMG Based on Fans' Cheers Stacks: 63.3% of ATK HUNTR/X Gains Fans' Cheers x1

ATK +40.0%

All HUNTR/X members at 2*: dazzling stage appearance!

The best Rumi Cookie Toppings

Rumi Cookie is ancookie who resides on theShe is acookie, and you can only obtain her from the exclusive release gacha, during the event. After that, she won't be obtainable anymore.

Since Rumi Cookie is a master of single-target DPS, she needs a ton of ATK. The higher her ATK is, the higher her Crits will be - which are guaranteed in ST scenarios. That's mainly why you want to build her full ATK (Toppings and Beascuit).

5x Searing Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

Rumi Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Rumi Cookie is the

I gave my Rumi Cookie a Legendary Crispy Beascuit with 4x ATK. She can also work with some extra DMG Resist or DMG Resist Bypass, so pick your favourite!

Recommended stats:

ATK

DMG Resist Bypass

(optional) DMG Resist

Is Rumi Cookie worth it?

Rumi Cookie is actually quite a decent DPS. She is very good vs bosses or Demons (in Special Story), so you should try to get her. She's also the main character in KPop Demon Hunters, so that's an extra reason (if you're a fan, that is).

The other members of the band are Zoey Cookie and Mira Cookie, for whom we've got guides as well.

Redeem our Cookie Run Kingdom codes and don't forget to check the CRK tier list to see how well these cookies rank!