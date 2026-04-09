Cookie Run Kingdom: Mira Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide (KPop Demon Hunters)

Alongside Rumi and Zoey, Mira Cookie is now tearing it up in Cookie Run Kingdom. Check out this Toppings and Beascuits guide to get the most out of her.

Mira Cookie is a Charge cookie part of the HUNTR/X group.

She is a solid cookie for the Special Episode featuring KPop Demon Hunters.

She needs a lot of ATK and Crit to shine, so aim to give her Toppings and Beascuits with those.

With beautiful, long and extremely pink hair, Mira is the lead dancer of HUNTR/X. She's got an extremely good fashion sense, which, if you've seen the movie, you'll know. Today, however, she becomes Mira Cookie, since she's featured in Cookie Run Kingdom!

So, if you are also a fan of hers, I'm sure you'll be thrilled to try and get her from the gacha - and when you do, this article will tell you exactly which Topping is best for Mira Cookie, and which are her best Beascuits.

About Mira Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Unchained Hunter Mira Cookie wields the Gok-do, dealing DMG to nearby enemies and releasing a powerful shockwave that leaves them Stunned. Her skill deals extra damage on critical hits. Additionally, Mira Cookie grants HUNTR/X members Fans' Cheers, CRIT DMG, DMG Resist buffs, and HP Shield. As an expert wielder of the Gok-do, Mira Cookie deals additional damage to regular enemies with both regular and skill attacks. When attacking demons with regular attack, the remaining Cooldown decreases. If a demon is defeated by Mira Cookie's skill, Cooldown decreases even more. At the start of battle, if all HUNTR/X members are in the team, she gains Fans' Cheers, CRIT%, and Max HP buffs. Gok-do Single-hit DMG: 194.6% of ATK

Gok-do CRIT Extra DMG: 36.1% of ATK + 12.5% per Fans' Cheers stack

Shockwave DMG: 567.8% of ATK

Shockwave CRIT Extra DMG: 197.8% of ATK + 22.5% per Fans' Cheers stack

Additional DMG to Other targets with Gok-do or Shockwave: 80.0% of ATK

Stun: 2.0 sec

Fans' Cheers: gains x1 stacks: stacks up to x15

CRIT DMG: +11.5% for 15.0 sec

DMG Resist: +10.0% for 15.0 sec

HP Shield: 12.0% of target's Max HP for 15.0 sec

Extra DMG to Regular Enemies (Regular Attack): 221.0% of ATK

Cooldown When Attacking Demons (Regular Attack): -10.0% HUNTR/X Gains Fans' Cheers x1

CRIT%: +30.0%

MAX HP: +50.0%

All HUNTR/X members at 2*: dazzling stage appearance!

The best Mira Cookie Toppings

Mira Cookie is acookie, residing in theShe is acookie, and you can only obtain her from the exclusive release gacha, during the event. After that, she won't be obtainable anymore.

Mira's whole kit relies on her ATK. As a Charge cookie, she will be in the front line dealing lots of damage, so you should aim to give her as much ATK as you can.

5x Searing Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), Crit, Max HP

Best Topping Tart

Mira Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Mira Cookie is the

When it comes to the Beascuit, I would recommend giving her CRIT and ATK. Try to get as much as you can from both, since you want her to deal as much damage as possible and stack. I opted for a full-crit Legendary Chewy Beascuit:

ATK

CRIT

(optional) DMG Resist

Is Mira Cookie worth getting?

Mira Cookie's kit seems kinda overpowered, but if you were to compare her to another Charge cookie like Dark Cacao Cookie or Burning Spice Cookie , she doesn't even come close. She is good in some situations only, but certainly not in the Arena.

She is worth getting if you want to max your collection of cookies, in which case you should aim to get Mira Cookie, Zoey Cookie and Rumi Cookie - all together have a nice little buff!

Make sure to redeem the latest Cookie Run Kingdom codes!