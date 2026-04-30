Cookie Run Kingdom: Linzer Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

A mystery novelist and Epic Support at the same time? There's only one distinct cookie that can do just that - let our best Linzer Cookie Toppings guide lend you a hand!

Linzer Cookie needs a lot of ATK SPD and some DMG Resist (to survive)

She's able to apply massive debuffs against bosses

I recommend you max her out, since she's used in many bossing teams

Released quite some time back, Linzer Cookie has a unique skill that can actually benefit any team out there. She is built in such a way that she can reduce the defence of the enemy by applying Suspect debuff stacks.

All in all, she's perfect for some of the content - she is also oftentimes paired with stacking damage cookies like Prune Juice Cookie. So, if you're excited to see how good she is and how to build her, today we'll check out Linzer Cookie's best Toppings and Beascuit!

About Linzer Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

The Culprit... is YOU! Linzer Cookie gains Deduction stacks instead of regular attacks. Upon using her skill, she increases the CRIT% of her allies and applies the Suspect debuff to the enemy with the highest ATK, dealing damage to the target and area damage to the enemies nearby. The Suspect debuff is enhanced with Deduction stacks, and when using the skill with the maximum number of stacks, the debuff will decrease the target's DEF and apply a CRIT DMG buff for allies. The renowned writer's impeccable deduction allows the Suspect debuff to be applied even to targets with debuff immunity. While Linzer Cookie is using her skill, she will briefly become resistant to interrupting effects. Deduction: stacks up to x7

Area DMG: 433.6% of ATK

Target DMG: Max x3 DMG for 1.5 sec; 552.7% DMG per hit

CRIT%: +15.0% for 15 sec

CRIT DMG: +25.0% for 15 sec

Suspect Debuff: +10.0% all types of DMG for 15 sec + 10.0% per x1 Deduction stack; -5.0% enemy ATK + 2.0% per x1 Deduction stack

DEF: -35.0% for 15 sec; stacks up to x1

The best Linzer Cookie Toppings

Linzer Cookie is acookie, often placed in theShe is ancookie, and you can obtain her from the gacha or get her Soulstones and Soulcores from the Guild Medal Shop.

For Linzer Cookie, there are two possible Topping options - you can either go for full Attack Speed with Bouncy Caramel, or go for Cooldown. Depending on the content, I usually go for Bouncy Caramel.

5x Bouncy Caramel with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), ATK SPD (mandatory)

or

5x Swift Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist, ATK SPD, Cooldown

Best Topping Tart

Linzer Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Linzer Cookie is the

Linzer Cookie's Beascuit needs quite a bit of tweaking. It needs to either have a lot of DMG Resist + ATK SPD, or a lot of DMG Resist - it basically depends on how well she can survive. You just need a proper Legendary Hearty Beascuit (the regular one) or two, which you can swap between.

Look for these stats:

ATK SPD x3 + DMG Resist (maxed)

ATK SPD x4

DMG Resist x3 + ATK SPD (maxed)

DMG Resist x4

Is it worth upgrading Linzer Cookie?

If you plan on clearing a lot of content (including bosses), you need to have a maxed-out Linzer Cookie. She is not used for everything, but wherever she is used, she is a core part of the team.

I strongly recommend you try to get copies of her and upgrade her because it's worth it.

Don't forget to claim the latest Cookie Run Kingdom codes if you want some extra Crystals to summon her!