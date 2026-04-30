Menu
How Tos

Cookie Run Kingdom: Linzer Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

A mystery novelist and Epic Support at the same time? There's only one distinct cookie that can do just that - let our best Linzer Cookie Toppings guide lend you a hand!

Cookie Run Kingdom: Linzer Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Cookie Run: Kingdom
  • Linzer Cookie needs a lot of ATK SPD and some DMG Resist (to survive)
  • She's able to apply massive debuffs against bosses
  • I recommend you max her out, since she's used in many bossing teams

Released quite some time back, Linzer Cookie has a unique skill that can actually benefit any team out there. She is built in such a way that she can reduce the defence of the enemy by applying Suspect debuff stacks. 

All in all, she's perfect for some of the content - she is also oftentimes paired with stacking damage cookies like Prune Juice Cookie. So, if you're excited to see how good she is and how to build her, today we'll check out Linzer Cookie's best Toppings and Beascuit!

story of linzer cookie in cookie run kingdom

About Linzer Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Linzer Cookie is a Support cookie, often placed in the Rear line. She is an Epic cookie, and you can obtain her from the gacha or get her Soulstones and Soulcores from the Guild Medal Shop.

Skill:

The Culprit... is YOU! the culprit is you skill icon
 Linzer Cookie gains Deduction stacks instead of regular attacks. Upon using her skill, she increases the CRIT% of her allies and applies the Suspect debuff to the enemy with the highest ATK, dealing damage to the target and area damage to the enemies nearby. The Suspect debuff is enhanced with Deduction stacks, and when using the skill with the maximum number of stacks, the debuff will decrease the target's DEF and apply a CRIT DMG buff for allies. The renowned writer's impeccable deduction allows the Suspect debuff to be applied even to targets with debuff immunity. While Linzer Cookie is using her skill, she will briefly become resistant to interrupting effects.
  • Deduction: stacks up to x7
  • Area DMG: 433.6% of ATK
  • Target DMG: Max x3 DMG for 1.5 sec; 552.7% DMG per hit
  • CRIT%: +15.0% for 15 sec
  • CRIT DMG: +25.0% for 15 sec
  • Suspect Debuff: +10.0% all types of DMG for 15 sec + 10.0% per x1 Deduction stack; -5.0% enemy ATK + 2.0% per x1 Deduction stack
  • DEF: -35.0% for 15 sec; stacks up to x1 

The best Linzer Cookie Toppings

best toppings for linzer cookie with attack speed

For Linzer Cookie, there are two possible Topping options - you can either go for full Attack Speed with Bouncy Caramel, or go for Cooldown. Depending on the content, I usually go for Bouncy Caramel.

  • 5x Bouncy Caramel with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), ATK SPD (mandatory)

or

  • 5x Swift Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist, ATK SPD, Cooldown

Best Topping Tart

The best Topping Tart for Linzer Cookie is the Bouncy Caramel Tart.

Linzer Cookie's best Beascuit setup

ideal beascuit build for linzer cookie

Linzer Cookie's Beascuit needs quite a bit of tweaking. It needs to either have a lot of DMG Resist + ATK SPD, or a lot of DMG Resist - it basically depends on how well she can survive. You just need a proper Legendary Hearty Beascuit (the regular one) or two, which you can swap between.

Look for these stats:

  • ATK SPD x3 + DMG Resist (maxed)
  • ATK SPD x4
  • DMG Resist x3 + ATK SPD (maxed)
  • DMG Resist x4

Is it worth upgrading Linzer Cookie?

If you plan on clearing a lot of content (including bosses), you need to have a maxed-out Linzer Cookie. She is not used for everything, but wherever she is used, she is a core part of the team. 

I strongly recommend you try to get copies of her and upgrade her because it's worth it.

Don't forget to claim the latest Cookie Run Kingdom codes if you want some extra Crystals to summon her!

Cookie Run: Kingdom icon
Download now!
Cookie Run: Kingdom
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.