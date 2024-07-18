Find a list of all the CRK quiz answers right here!

The quiz is running for 2 hours at a time, 5 times a day.

Partake in the event and unlock an exclusive title too.

Want to find all the answers for the Cookie Run Kingdom quiz? I've caught up on a lot of lore, collected every single cookie in the game, and read through the entire story mode, and gathered all the quiz answers you were looking for!

Before we dive in, let's check out some of the basics, so you can nail this quiz every single time.

Cookie Run Kingdom Quiz times

0:00 - 2:00 (GMT +9)

5:00 - 7:00 (GMT +9)

11:00 - 13:00 (GMT +9)

16:00 - 18:00 (GMT +9)

20:00 - 22:00 (GMT +9)

Since the CRK Quiz is not available at all times, here is the schedule to help you out. Log into the game during the active times, and you can compete too.

The quiz resets at 0:00 (GMT +9) every day.

How to get more Quiz Game Tickets?

The Tickets for this event refill over time, similar to Raid tickets and Cookie Alliance tickets, but you can also purchase more by using Town Square Coins. Make sure you always complete the Quiz and use up the tickets, because you can only store up to 10 at a time.

Now that this is out of the way, let's check out the Quiz Game answers below!

Cookie Run Kingdom Quiz Answers

Question Answer You can research various ways to upgrade your Cookies and Kingdom in the Sugar Gnome Laboratory. O Cherry Blossom Cookie would never go on a picnic unless paid for it. X Olive Cookie sweats grapeseed oil. X Choco Werehound Princess was revealed to be... Schwarzwalder GingerBrave was trying to run away from Dark Enchantress Cookie when he reached the kingdom. X All Cookies who joined the Silver Knights eventually grow to look alike. O Which of the following describes Frost Queen Cookie? Stern Squid Ink Cookie is actually a Licorice Monster. X Licorice Cookie believes Dark Choco Cookie to be a great hero. X Once placed, you cannot change your Disciple Cookies in the Hall of Ancient Heroes. X Which Cookie did GingerBrave find in the lily flower glade? White Lily Cookie Pomegranate Cookie burned her village after learning she could not become the High Priestess. X Wizard Cookie can summon lightning clouds. O What is the name of Mystic Flour Cookie's temple? Ivory Pagoda Cherry Cookie is famous for her mischievous nature. O The source of Prophet Cookie's foresight is his red crystal ball. X White Lily Cookie was never close to Pure Vanilla Cookie. X Who is a resident of the Ghost City? Ice Cream Ghost Rye Cookie used to be a watcher in a rye field. O The Wizards tried to hide their ideas behind vague phrasing and multiple interpretations. X What is Tarte Tatin Cookie's weapon of choice? Cannon Captain Caviar Cookie is a member of House Oyster. X The Windmill Garden is used to store Soulstones for your Cookies. X Premier Custar Cream Cookie is Chili Pepper Cookie's father. X Licorice Cookie is known to be doing THIS to cope with his daily grievances. Writing Secret Diary Snapdragon Cookie can babble in the Dragontongue. O Olive Cookie is working to uncover the secrets of the Golden Cheese Kingdom. O What is the name of the sea where Black Pearl Cookie lives? Duskgloom Sea Black Lemonade Cookie is in a band. O The Faerie Kingdom is a legendary Cookie kingdom located in Beast-Yeast. O Espresso Cookie is a paladin. X What is Peach Blossom Cookie growing in his garden? Peach Baos All records in the Faerie Kingdom are kept in the form of ancient sheet music. O There is a tapestry depicting the story of the Vanilla Kingdom's founding. O Who is not Black Raisin Cookie's friend? Pure Vanilla Cookie Ninja Cookie usually wears red. X There are 100 floors in the Guild Museum. X Dark Choco Cookie and Licorice Cookie have met. O Which one of these Cookies was created by the Wizards? GingerBrave Shadow Milk Cookie wields the power to make the truth indistinguishable from lies. O The Wizards passed the secrets of magic to Moonlight Cookie. O What is Butter Roll Cookie's object of study? Cookies The Pomegranate Village priestesses have not crumbled. O Mango Cookie works as a Tropical Soda Island tour guide. O What is Schwarzwalder's dream? Become the Strongest Dragon City is located on the way to the Dragon's Valley. O Royal Margarine Cookie is called "the last remaining Dragon Rider". O Whom does Financier Cookie worship? The Divines The Blueberry Yogurt Academy is an ice cream shop owned by Dark Enchantress Cookie. X Parfait Cookie is an athlete. X You can change your Disciple Cookies in the Hall of Ancient Heroes as you see fit. O Who banished Caramel Arrow Cookie from the kingdom after having ruined their reputation? Affogato Cookie Eclair Cookie's exquisite hat is coated with fondant icing. O Sparkling Cookie has impeccable manners and looks. O Icicle Yeti Cookie came to life thanks to which Cookie? Frost Queen Cookie Once stored in the Windmill Garden, your production buildings will not be able to produce anything. X There is no Dark Mode for the Crispia World Exploration stages. X Crunchy Stamina Jellies are needed to play in the Beast-Yeast part of World Exploration. X Which song is not one released by Parfait Cookie? Bad and Dark Frost Queen Cookie used to be called "Frost Cookie" in the past. O Aquamarine Cookie can control seaweed. O Which sacred scripture has Pastry Cookie never mentioned? Book of Jam There is no minimum load requirement in the Trade Harbor. X The Vanilla Kingdom is famous for its Crepebots X Almond Cookie is a rookie detective. X Which Kingdom's throne did Affogato Cookie try to usurp? Dark Cacao Kingdom Dark Enchantress Cookie's specialty is conjuring illusions. O The Merfolk's kingdom of Tearcrown was founded around a Black Peark Cookie's Tear. X Wildberry's Cookie dough was made with cheese fermented in the desert. X Tearcrown was a kingdom of land Cookies. X "Red eyes, rough mana, sharp fangs." Who could be described by the above? Schwarzwalder Dark Enchantress Cookie was sealed away with Dark Moon Magic. O Grape juice makes up more than 10% of Vampire Cookie's dough. O Tea Knight Cookie was a member of THIS order in the past. Tea Leaf Knights Espresso Cookie does not enjoy drinking coffee because it prevents him from working efficiently. X Earthbread consists of four chewy continents and is washed by five salty oceans. X Black Lemonade Cookie is a solo artist. X Which Cookie was given life by the radiance of stars? Stardust Cookie Herb Cookie has never given a name to a plant. X Schwarzwalder has cherry, not strawberry jam flowing inside. O Which of the following does not describe Madeleine Cookie? Brooding You can meet Snapdragon Cookie in the Pavillion of Promise. O Pure Vanilla Cookie's dough contains cream and a vanilla bean. O Which of the following is not one of the four crunchy continents on Earthbread? Earthbread Mala Sauce Cookie's weapon of choice is the Morning Star Anise. O Dark Enchantress Cookie was sealed away with Nature Magic. X Which of the following does Poison Mushroom Cookie love the most? Mushrooms

Here you can find a table with all the questions and correct answers that I've encountered so far!

