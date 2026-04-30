Cookie Run Kingdom: Burnt Cheese Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

While Burnt Cheese Cookie might not sound appetising, he is a solid tank option if you follow our Toppings and Beascuits guide

You want to give Burnt Cheese Cookie a lot of DMG Resist (on Toppings and Beascuit)

He is ideally used alongside Golden Cheese Cookie

Despite being a Charge cookie, he is a really solid tank

Burnt Cheese Cookie might be a Charge cookie, but his kit is so strong at buffing Golden Cheese Cookie, that they are often paired together regardless of the content. He can buff their DMG Resist further if deployed together, on top of some additional buffs.

His skill, despite not being a dedicated DPS, deals quite a lot of damage and also makes him immune to interruptions while using it. All in all, he's one of the best Epic cookies to use for the Story Mode, even more so if you have a good Golden Cheese Cookie.

Let's see Burnt Cheese Cookie's best Toppings and Beascuit!

About Burnt Cheese Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Protector of the Golden City Summons giant boulders from beneath the earth, dealing DMG to nearby enemies and granting Earth-type CRIT DMG buff for all allies. Afterwards, the boulders explode, dealing DMG and Stunning enemies. Burnt Cheese Cookie grants the Protector of the Golden City and the Curse Protection buffs to himself and the ally Cookie with the highest ATK, absorbing part of the damage they take with DMG Focus and making them Immune to Debuffs. Burnt Cheese Cookie and Golden Cheese Cookie's DMG Resist increases when entering a battle together. If Golden Cheese Cookie becomes enclosed in her Sarcophagus or enters the Immortal's Return state during battle, Burnt Cheese Cookie's ATK and ATK SPD will temporarily increase, and his Cooldown will reset. The Protector of the Golden City and Curse Protection buffs will be applied to Golden Cheese Cookie enclosed in her Sarcophagus or Immortal's Return state first. While using his skill, Burnt Cheese Cookie will briefly become resistant to interrupting effects. Boulder DMG: 155.3% of ATK

Boulder Explosion DMG: 381.9% of ATK

Boulder Explosion Stun: 3 sec

Earth-type CRIT DMG: +22.5% for 12 sec; stacks up to x1

Protector of the Golden City: absorbs 65.0% of DMG the ally with the highest ATK receives and provides Debuff Immunity for 12 sec

Curse Protection: removes itself upon acquiring a Curse debuff; activates x1

ATK: +130.0% for 16 sec

ATK Speed: +30.0% for 16 sec

Loyal Follower: DMG Resist +30.0%

Earth's Protection: Debuff Resist +3.0%, DEF +5.0% for 10 sec upon using skill; stacks up to x2

The best Burnt Cheese Cookie Toppings

Burnt Cheese Cookie is acookie, positioned in theHe is ancookie, who can be obtained from the Gacha or Mileage Shop.

There's only one way to build Burnt Cheese Cookie, and that is going full tank. He needs Solid Almonds or the Resonant variant of them in terms of Toppings.

5x Radiant Cheese Almonds with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

or

5x Solid Almonds with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

Burnt Cheese Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Burnt Cheese Cookie is the

I opted to give my Burnt Cheese Cookie a Beascuit with triple DMG Resist, since I couldn't make one with 4x Earth DMG (yet). I believe you can go for either of them, but going for full DMG Resist will make him viable for pretty much any stage of the Story Mode, since he will be extremely tanky.

Go for a Legendary Chewy Beascuit or a Legendary Earthen Chewy Beascuit with the following stats:

4x Earth DMG

4x DMG Resist

(optional) ATK

(optional) Cooldown

He can work with a number of Beascuits, even full Cooldown - however, that will not make him as tanky. I have tried it, but ended up swapping to my DMG Resist Beascuit since he will be the first line of defense in battle.

Also, it's worth noting that when deploying him, you can also work with Mozzarella Cookie, who further buffs the Earth team.