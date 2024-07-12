Cookie Run Kingdom: Rebel Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Rebel Cookie is mostly used against bosses.

He is a Front liner who also deals damage.

You need Rebel Cookie to have plenty of DMG Resist and Cooldown.

One cookie that can shred the enemy defences like no other is Rebel Cookie, and in this article, we'll explore everything there is to know about him. From the best toppings to which Beascuits stats you need to be on the lookout for, here you'll find everything you need to know about Rebel Cookie.

A fairly normal cookie without much fuss around his release, Rebel Cookie turned out to play quite an important role in many instances and bosses ever since its release. Let's take a look at how you can give him the best build possible!

About Rebel Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Rebel Cookie is a cookie, so it should be fairly easy upgrading him since you can get his Soulstones from the gacha, Arena shop, Rainbow Shell Gallery, and buy them from the Mileage Shop to make him 5* (if you haven't already).

He is an outstanding cookie for shredding the enemy's defence, which is exactly why he's used so often against various bosses. It's best to Ascend him, because then he becomes even tankier and you won't have to always rely on defensive stats.

Skill:

Here, There, Everywhere! Rebel Cookie uses his magic, decreasing the enemies’ DEF, making them more vulnerable to all types of damage, and dealing damage. Enemies with decreased DEF will receive additional damage. Rebel Cookie will increase the allies’ CRIT% and provide an HP Shield for them, blocking damage equal to a portion of the damage he has dealt. After finishing using his skill, he will create 2 decoys that will Push enemies back with each Regular Attack. The decoys have a number of Hits instead of HP. While Rebel Cookie is using his skill, he will briefly become resistant to interrupting effects. Skill DMG: up to x6 hits over 1.5 sec; 110.2% DMG per hit

DEF: -14.0% for 14 sec; stacks up to x6

All-Type DMG Vulnerability: targets receive +60.0% DMG for 14 sec

Extra DMG to DEF-Reduced Targets (Cookies): 78.9%

Extra DMG to DEF-Reduced Targets (Others): 315.4%

CRIT%: +15.0% for 11 sec; stacks up to x1

HP Shield: blocks DMG equal to 35.0% of the DMG dealt for 10 sec; Shield Capacity is capped at 30.0% of the target's Max HP

Decoy: 60.0% of the caster's ATK; must be hit x10 times to disappear

Decoy DMG: 162.3% of ATK

The best Toppings for Rebel Cookie

Rebel Cookie is usually a cookie that needs to be able to withstand some damage, so if you have the possibility to test out the instance, you'll usually know if you need Solid Almond or Swift Chocolate.

Regardless, you should have both Topping presets ready and equipped because these are his go-to Toppings. Rebel Cookie needs a bit of damage resist, but if he can tank well enough, you can go for Swift Chocolate, since he can also inflict plenty of damage.

5x Solid Almond with Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), ATK, Crit (or anything else you have)

with Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), ATK, Crit (or anything else you have) 5x Swift Chocolate with Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), ATK, Crit (or anything else you have)

If you roll a lot of DMG Resist on your Beascuit, then use Swift Choco toppings, with DMG Resist sub-stats and ATK.

Rebel Cookie best Beascuit setup

For Rebel Cookie, aim for Cooldown or DMG Resist on the Legendary Crispy Beascuit. You can also try getting some additional ATK or Crit in there, if you already have a lot of DMG Resist and aren't getting one-shot by the enemy.

Cooldown

DMG Resist

ATK

(optional) Crit

You oftentimes end up using Rebel Cookie together with Mystic Flour Cookie in Beast Raid, but also for Tower. You can maybe squeeze him in with Dragon Lord Dark Cacao Cookie and Dark Choco Cookie for the increase to Darkness-type DMG in the Arena, but feel free to try some team comps for yourself if you've already upgraded Rebel Cookie!