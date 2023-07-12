Top 15 best Medieval mobile games

Have you ever dreamed of building your very own kingdom, having a castle and expanding your civilisation - be it orcs, elves, humans or dwarves? Then you must play Elvenar, because in this medieval simulator, you can do all that, and much, much more.

You will start off slowly, by just building a couple of structures, but once you gather all the resources needed to build more, you'll start expanding and growing your city into something straight out of a fairytale. Elvenar feels like a combination between a typical city-builder, Age of Empires, sprinkled with D&D-board-game-inspired-turn-based-battles and as you evolve and unlock more features, it will only get better.