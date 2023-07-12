Top 15 best Medieval mobile games
Many, many games take place in the medieval time period, as so many events happened during this time. There were wars, kingdoms coming to power, gold and treasure, weapons that primarily required skill to hone, poverty, and epidemics. It’s a time period full of a lot of things that happened - and it’s got some cool aesthetics too. I mean, who doesn’t love castles and knights in shining armor. We have pulled together a list of the top 15 best medieval mobile games, for you to spend some time exploring, so get exploring and hopefully you'll find something new that you can love.Original article by Jupiter Hadley, updated by Cristina Mesesan
1
Townsmen
Townsmen is an empire-building game where you need to take a small settlement and build it up to a thriving kingdom! You can build buildings like taverns, markets and farms that will then produce different resources for your town. You can harvest, forage, and get taxes from villagers. You control this kingdom, and will need to make decisions when things like great fires and diseases plague your town, so you will need to ensure that your kingdom flushes, and that your enemies are unable to actually harm your land, through spending money on defenses and ensuring you are protected.
2
Reigns
Reigns is a text-based game that works sort of like Tinder. You will be running your kingdom, becoming a powerful monarch who needs to make decisions for your people. You will need to work with the church, the people, the army and the treasury. You will interact by being given a card, with a bit of story on it, then you will swipe left or right to make your decision. These decisions will change your stats, affect your empire, and hopefully keep you in power - as long as they are good decisions.
3
Eternium
Eternium has some beautiful graphics, to draw you into this action, adventure RPG. You can pick from becoming a Mage, Warrior or Bounty hunter, taking on the world around you as you fight off massive dragons, demons, and sometimes other people. There are lots of weapons to choose from, other characters to discover, and different worlds that you can discover. Eternium also has a bunch of different abilities that you can unlock with your character, which can continue to enhance your game. You can either play alone or online with friends.
4
D&D Style RPG
In the realm of text-based games, D&D Style RPG is a pick for you. In this game, you will be making choices for your character, which will increase or decrease your stats and hopefully not lead to death. The consequences of your decisions are almost unpredictable, but the game itself is captivating and different, so the adventure will keep you interested! The story itself is really long, and there are a lot of different choices to make, so you have plenty of options to pick through as long as you do not fall victim to instant death.
5
Kingdom Two Crowns
Kingdom Two Crowns is a side-scrolling micro strategy game, with beautiful pixel art graphics, where you become a monarch, who rides around on your horse. You will be recruiting loyal subjects, building up your kingdom, and then defending it from anyone who dares to attack you. Along with a medieval setting, there is also the dead lands and shogun to explore. Kingdom Two Crowns has a lot of action, building, and exploration in the game, which can be very fun to play through! If you’d like, you can even team up with a friend and be co-monarchs.
6
March of Empires
March of Empires has you preparing for a massive, medieval war where you need to conqure all of your enemies. You will have to build up your castle, create an army, and dominate the rest of the world as your civilization grows. There is only room for one king in March of Empires, and you are determined to have that be you. There are lots of territories to take over, balancing of power to be aware of, and advantages that are specific to your army and playstyle. It’s an intense MMO that is well worth a download.
7
My Little Farmies
If you are looking for a medieval game that is less fighting and becoming a monarch and more hanging out and surviving in this time period, My Little Farmies is a casual mobile farming game, during the medieval time period. Day to day farm life has you tending to animals, growing crops and serving the villagers of your town. You can make decisions on what buildings you create, what you plant, and what animals you keep - as it is your farm after all! This game is similar to the likes of Farmville, but in a different time period.
8
Graveyard Keeper
Graveyard Keeper is a management game where you are actually running a graveyard; getting rid of the dead, cutting costs, gathering resources, and doing whatever you need to do to have a good business. It’s labeled as the most inaccurate medieval cemetery management sim of all time, and fits that bill directly. It’s a really fun game, with lots of ethical dilemmas, decisions that will affect the entire village, and many dead bodies. It’s a very interesting game in this category.
9
Total War Battles: Kingdom
Total War Battles: Kingdom is an incredible real-time strategy game where you have to create and develop your settlement. In the game, you will have to be the leader of the kingdom and fight against other players. The gameplay is great, you can build various buildings as well as change the environment and create mountains and rivers. If you need more information about this game, make sure to check our Total War Battles: Kingdom review. Also, we have an article on tips and tricks for this game.
10
Guild of Heroes: Fantasy RPG
Guild of Heroes is an old school action RPG where you enter a magical world of wizards nad knights, able to fight monsters and raid dragon’s dens. This game contains lots of mythical creatures, like elves, orcs, and trolls that you can take on, as well as quests to follow, raids to take on, and a huge journey that you can be a part of. If you like PVP battles, there is the option to take these on as well, through Guild Wars. Guild of Heroes has crafting weapons too, if you are into that.
11
Elvenar - Fantasy Kingdom
Have you ever dreamed of building your very own kingdom, having a castle and expanding your civilisation - be it orcs, elves, humans or dwarves? Then you must play Elvenar, because in this medieval simulator, you can do all that, and much, much more.
You will start off slowly, by just building a couple of structures, but once you gather all the resources needed to build more, you'll start expanding and growing your city into something straight out of a fairytale. Elvenar feels like a combination between a typical city-builder, Age of Empires, sprinkled with D&D-board-game-inspired-turn-based-battles and as you evolve and unlock more features, it will only get better.
12
Frost & Flame: King of Avalon
Basing its story around the time when King Arthur had been betrayed by his nephew Mordred, King of Avalon is all about the powerful sword; Excalibur. This sword is needed for a new king to be crowned head of the kingdom and to unify the entire empire. You can raise a dragon and build up an army to fight in the quest to get Excalibur and become the king of the entire empire. There are a lot of epic battles, friends to make along the way, trades that can be had, and more in this game!
We also have some King of Avalon gift codes that will help you get a nice headstart in case you decide to give it a go.
13
Tiny Empire
A more casual medieval mobile game, you can launch cannon balls and blow up little orcs in this Angry Bird style game. There are over 100 levels within this game, with a massive map that you need to explore. Attacks need to be planned and troops need to be used wisely, so that you can make it further in the game. It’s a casual title that is fun to play and easy to understand in its gameplay mechanics.
14
Sid Meier's Civilization VI
Civilization VI is a turn-based strategy game developed by Firaxis Games. As in the case of the previous parts, the player's goal is to create and develop their own civilization. Starting with a small tribe, you will soon have to develop it to the level of a huge empire and dominate the world.
It goes without saying that there will be a whole lot of such empires in Civilization VI, so interaction with their representatives can proceed both in a diplomatic manner and turn into a real war.
The vast majority of buildings and structures will now be built almost instantly. For this reason, you have to pay more attention to tactical planning.
15
Tormentum
Tormentum: Dark Sorrow is a medieval-style fantasy adventure puzzle game with elements of horror. The protagonist of the game lost his memory and was imprisoned against his will in a terrifying prison, from where he begins his journey. Wandering through the vale of darkness turns into a metaphor for the character's inner turmoil. He is forced to face his own fears and interpret them to remember his true essence.