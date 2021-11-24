The best mobile games of 2021 so far (November 2021)
Here it is, the list of the best mobile games of 2021 so far! We'll be adding more reviews as the games get released, so make sure to bookmark this page and check it every now and then.
Our reviewed mobile games in 2021Every year we review hundreds of new mobile games, picking out the cream of the crop for you to play. It's not as easy a process as you might think. For a start, there's definitely not time to review everything, our editors and reviewers look through the stacks of titles released each month and pick out those which we think have the most promise. There are tens of thousands of mobile games released every year and we only have so much time.
So, even before games are reviewed they're been filtered through on multiple levels before that selection. But, with us doing so many reviews each year we thought it was sensible to create this resource, so that you can, at a quick glance, see the best mobile games of 2021 by review ranking.
I'll let you in on what might be quite a well-known secret, the teams at Steel Media (that's Pocket Gamer, Pocket Gamer France, 148Apps, App Spy, and more) really love mobile games. As well we should, because we've been reviewing them for over 15 years now, or, if you want to do that weird thing people do where they add up the collective years to get an obscene number, the sites have been reviewing mobile games for over fifty years collectively...
That means that there's a lot of knowledge in these halls, it also means that we are quite precise when it comes to picking which ones we do decide to review.
Below you will find, by awarded score and within that, alphabetical order, each of the games we've chosen to review this year so far. Decide for yourself which of them are the best mobile games of 2021, scores are there to help you out!
5 Star - 10/10 - Pocket Gamer Platinum Award
- Another Eden review - "The best of the good ol' days" - 24 March 2021
- Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery review - 25 March 2021
- Fantasian review - "An innovative and jaw-droppingly gorgeous RPG" - 6 March 2021
- League of Legends: Wild Rift review - 12 April - 148Apps
- Night Book review - 2 August 2021 - 148Apps
- Nova Island review - 17 August 2021 - 148Apps
- Tears of Themis review - "Romantic wish fulfillment at its giddiest" - 10 August 2021
- Say No! More review - 9 April 2021 - 148Apps
- Unruly Heroes review - 19 March 2021 - 148Apps
4.5 Star - 9/10 - Pocket Gamer Gold Award
- Cosy Grove review - "A fun little break each day" - 29 March 2021
- Doors: Paradox review - "Fires up your imagination and puzzle-solving skills in challenging but forgiving ways" - 26 October 2021
- Embracelet review - "So much to see, not much to do" - 4 February 2021
- Five Dates review - 16 February 2021 - 148Apps
- Giant Dancing Plushies review - 15 March 2021 - 148Apps
- Huntdown review - "An exhilarating and challenging action adventure" - 26 May 2021
- Nauticrawl review - 24 September 2021 - 148Apps
- Night in the Woods review - 15 September - 148Apps
- Night of the Full Moon review - "A timeless tale" - 23 February 2021
- Northgard review - "Land ahoy!" - 22 April 2021
- Overboard! review "Gettign away with murder, with the help of a higher power" - 14 June 2021
- Psycholonials review - 17 May 2021 - 148Apps
- Punishing: Gray Raven review - "Beauty, tragedy, and awesomeness in a sleek, cyberpunk package" - 16 July 2021
- Questkeep review - "A back-to-basics dungeon crawler that touches the heart" - 27 January 2021
- Retro Goal review - 1 July 2021 - 148Apps
- Runestrike review - "Breathtaking artwork, even more breathtaking gameplay"
- SNKRX review - 2 July 2021 - 148Apps
- Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat review - "Colorful, Rhythm-Based Fun!" - 3 April 2021
- Tales of Luminaria review - "A game that begs you to give it a chance" - 15 November 2021
- Tales of the Mirror review - "My Kingdom for a Bird" - 30 August 2021
- Tender: Creature Comforts review - 26 April 2021 - 148Apps
4 Star - 8/10 - Pocket Gamer Silver Award
- Battlecruisers review - 9 February 2021 - 148Apps
- Beat Workers review - 25 March 2021 - 148Apps
- Behind the Frame review - 25 August 2021 - 148Apps
- Card Hog review - 26 March 2021 - 148Apps
- Chicken Police review - 12 July 2021 - 148Apps
- Cookie Run: Kingdom review - "Cute game with so much to do!" - 25 January 2021
- Dead Man's Phone review - "Does the world give you justice, or do you take it yourself?" - 23 April 2021
- Dinkigolf review - 3 March 2021 - 148Apps
- Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins review - "A must-play found phone game for any ardent Whovian" - 25 March 2021
- Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee review - 16 March 2021 - 148Apps
- Fallen of the Round review - 27 April 2021 - 148Apps
- Ghost Beat review - 28 Jan 2021 - 148Apps
- Hundred Days review - 15 October 2021 - 148Apps
- Indies' Lies review - "Hours of roguelike fun without scaling a paywall" - 6 October 2021
- Kathy Rain: Director's Cut review - 29 October 2021
- Kill it with Fire review - "A fun take on pest control." - 10 March 2021
- Letter Rooms review - 8 June 2021 - 148Apps
- Lyxo review - "Relax and bounce a bunch of light about" - 24 February 2021
- MTG Arena (iOS) review - "Magic at your fingertips" - 29 March 2021
- My Friend Pedro review - 5 August 2021 - 148Apps
- My Time at Portia review - "The end of the world isn't so bad" - 4 August 2021
- Picnic Penguin review - "Cute game with challenging level designs" - 18 January 2021
- Pink review - 1 February 2021 - 148Apps
- Pokemon UNITE review - 1 October 2021
- Rush Rally Origins review - 18 August 2021 - 148Apps
- Salvagette review - 7 July 2021 - 148Apps
- Shattered Pixel Dungeon review - 31 August 2021 - 148Apps
- Sixit review - "Master juggler" - 28 April 2021
- StarGazing review - "Art and Astrology" - 12 March 2021
- Street Masters review - 11 February 2021
- The Captain is Dead review — "Beautifully complicated" - 9 February 2021
- The Longest Road on Earth review - "Never has an empty mailbox brought so many feels" -
- The Oregon Trail review - "Jump on the party wagon" - 6 April 2021
- The Pillar review - 21 January 2021 - 148Apps
- Trials of Mana review - 30 July 2021 - 148Apps
- Tower of Fortune 4 review - 21 July 2021 - 148Apps
- Unmaze review - 25 June 2021 - 148Apps
- Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus review - "Praise be to technology" - 29 April 2021
- What Remains of Edith Finch review - 23 August 2021 - 148Apps
- Wordsmyth review - 26 February 2021 - 148Apps
3.5 Star - 7/10 - Pocket Gamer Bronze Award
- Bike Baron 2 review - 9 June 201 - 148Apps
- Blind Drive review - "A unique, audio-based crime caper" - 19 March 2021
- Bloodshore review - 3 November 2021 - 148Apps
- Cards! - MonkeyBox 2 review - 19 April 2021 - 148Apps
- Cell to Singularity: Beyond review - 9 November 2021
- Clan N review - "Fantastic game, terrible controls" - 9 March 2021
- Dadish 2 review - "The kids are at it again!" - 26 January 2021
- Dragon Quest Tact review - "Cute and nightmarish at the same time" - 17 February 2021
- Ears and Burgers review - "More than meets the eye" - 1 June 2021
- Erica review - 19 January 2021 - 148Apps
- Jumanji: The Curse Returns review - 23 November 2021
- Knights of San Francisco review - 10 May 2021 - 148Apps
- Moncage review - 23 November 2021 - 148Apps
- Plan B from Outer Space review - 5 November 2021 - 148Apps
- Sparklite review - 10 November 2021 - 148Apps
- sugar (game) review - 19 October 2021 - 148Apps
- The Heroic Legend of Eagarlnia review - 22 September 2021 - 148apps
- Unmaze review - "Horrifyingly beautiful art (forget the story, though)" - 28 June 2021
3 Star - 6/10
- Code Atma review - "I wanted to love this so badly, but" - 27 March 2021
- Cyberika review - "Buckle up, buttercup" - 22 April 2021
- Day Repeat Day review - 21 April 2021 - 148Apps
- Dungeons and Miners review - 9 September 2021 - 148Apps
- Inked review - "If only looks were everything" - 3 March 2021
- In My Shadow review - 16 November 2021 - 148Apps
- Murdered by Midnight review - "A randomly generated murder case" - 4 October 2021
- One Escape review - "Robber Ducky and friends" - 7 May 2021
- Secret Agent: The Five Keys review - "Visually stunning, but gameplay feels unpolished" - 15 October 2021
- Sparklite mobile review - 9 November 2021
- The Pillar review - "A too-Zen puzzle experience" - 21 January 2021
- You First review - 12 August - 148Apps
2.5 Star - 5/10
- Blitz: Rise of Heroes review - "Looks great, but sadly offers nothing new" - 11 November 2021
- Dark Nights with Poe and Mundo review - 1 November 2021 - 148Apps
- I Saw Black Clouds review - 7 October 2021
- Requia Online review - "Big on function, lacking in form" - 22 September 2021
2 Star - 4/10
- A Game of Thrones: Board Game review - 14 April 2021 - 148Apps
- Micetopia review - "Beautiful graphics, clunky gameplay" - 15 February 2021
- Unmaze review - 25 June 2021