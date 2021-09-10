Hundred Days review - "A success for the management genre"
| Hundred Days
There are some things in life that really feel like they won't convert over to games particularly well. If you'd told me about a winemaking game a few years back then I'd probably have confidently slid that toward that space. Surprisingly then, Hundred Days is probably one of the most poignant and engaging games I've played all year.
In fact, the story that comes as part of the tutorial, and bleeds through into the main game, is absolutely standout - so much so that once the main story resolved itself a handful of hours in, the absence was notable. However, even once it's faded away the careful pace that it instils in you persists.
There's a lot of choices, and sliders and tasks to be done, but there's also a whole string of upgrades, new facilities, tools and techniques to unlock. Hundred Days' greatest strength is how it introduces what could be an incredibly stressful process to you and then lets you define the pace you unlock more options.
That certainly doesn't sound interesting, but that's because there's a deeper level of play hidden between the buttons and sliders. Much like deeper strategy, or grand strategy games, there are more than a few ways to measure success. Hundred Days isn't simply about making wine. You're running the whole business. That means that most things cost money, and so you need to be making wine good enough to sell and get the money from it into the bank.
There's more than enough ways to spend money in the game, in fact, it's really easy to bankrupt yourself if you rush ahead, but ways to make money are decidedly more limited. You'll want to make GOOD wine, and there are perfect elements to each of those wines. As you learn more ways to ferment or treat the wine you'll learn how to manage things like Body and Sweetness, it's only through mastering these that you can learn how to make the wine that sells for the most… because otherwise, you risk having your storage filled with wine that nobody wants to buy.
There's plenty to unlock, and considering the pace of play, for you to do it safely will probably take over a dozen hours. It's perhaps a bit sad that a lot of the upgrades end up pushing you towards mass production and automation - two things the villains are depicted as doing - although I do have to admit that I forgot to sell wine on more than a few turns, and so things like the shop are welcome. There is, admittedly, almost no chance that anybody would be able to handle the whole nine tracts of land without workers, but I also don't know if there's much beyond the drive to perfect all six of the grape varieties that would keep me pushing through that much process.
Hundred Days is a fantastic example of how clever design and smart tutorials can make even the most obtuse-seeming subject into a fantastic game.