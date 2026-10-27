Best one-button games on iPhone and iPad (iOS)

Can you dig-it?

Updated on October 27th, 2026

iPhone gaming appeals to a far broader crowd than the traditional consoles do. And that's largely down to accessibility.

While 12-button control pads tend to put off the uninitiated, anyone with a working finger can use a touchscreen.

Even within the field of iOS games, though, there are degrees of complexity. Put simply, they don't get any easier than the one-button game.

To many, one-button games represent the purest form of gaming. You don't have to worry about virtual D-pads, handset orientation, or even assorted swipes and prods. All you have is a single virtual command and some ingenious gameplay designed around that binary control system.

Here are some of our favourite one-button games on iPhone, then. What are your favourites?

Badland

Badlands is a stunning game where you are able to control one or many little puff creatures, trying to move forward and avoid dangers in a world full of them. It's a simple concept, but one that's extremely fun to actually play through. But what really makes Frogmind’s platformer special is the sheer physicality of its world and the gameplay nuances. Two things Frogmind pulls off through a single virtual button.

Tiny Wings

One of iOS gaming's recent classics, Tiny Wings is remarkable for one major reason. Here is something fresh in the endless-runner genre without a complicated control system. You can glide on the hillsides and fling yourself into the air, getting higher and higher above the clouds. In a neat twist on the Canabalt formula, pressing the screen forces your character down, while releasing it lets him soar into the sky.

Say No! More

Say No! More is a really funny narrative-driven game where you play as someone who has just learned the power of saying No. You can say no in a bunch of different ways, but it only takes one tap (or a tap and hold) to announce NO to whoever is trying to bother you or interact with you. This game is really a fun time, and the story really has a lot of twists.

Whale Trail

An iOS classic in every which way but sales figures, Whale Trail encourages you to swoop, collect, and initiate graceful loop the loops through the skilful manipulation of a single digit. There is a lot of colour and polish within this game - from the rainbow that comes out of your tail to the little boosts you can find in the sky if you are fast enough. It's not the most original game on this list, but it's certainly one of the most lovable.

Alto's Adventure

Alto's Adventure is an endless runner where you are skiing through the Alps. As you glide across the mountains and jump over large pits, you will be trying to go as far as possible. There are sometimes people or animals chasing you, large rocks to avoid, and coins to collect. As your combo increases, you can see your scarf get longer! It's a fun game to play through and see how far you can make it.

Jetpack Joyride (previously Machine Gun Jetpack)

Halfbrick just knows how to make games that feel right. We can't adequately explain why Jetpack Joyride is so much more compelling than so many other endless runners. It just is. Whether you're hovering, blasting, riding a robotic dragon, or trying to steal an extra few yards at the end of a run, it's some of the most (legal) fun you can have with a single finger.

One Button Travel

One Button Travel starts off with you pushing just one button, unlocking a mystery. Though there is sometimes more than one choice on what to select, this engaging mystery will take you on an adventure like no other. If you are interested in a narrative adventure game that doesn't have too many controls, this might be one for you.

Canabalt

In truth, Canabalt could qualify for all kinds of top ten lists, including top endless-runner, top art style, and top trendsetting games. Right now, however, we'd like to highlight and pay tribute to its simple one-button gameplay, which set the pattern for so many other games (including some on this list). It's still so much fun to play today, despite the game's familiarity.

Leap Day

Leap Day is a one-button game where you are jumping up through a bunch of platforming levels, getting higher and higher up a tower. As you jump, you will move left and right across the screen, but you'll want to avoid things that are dangerous and enemies while collecting fruit. It's got a fun feel to it, and the graphics are very polished. Levels get more challenging as you do better, giving you more challenge.

OCO

OCO is a one-button platformer where you move around a minimalistic world, creating a trail and interacting with a bunch of different types of platforms. You can end up auto-jumping over a gap or falling into a pit. There is some lovely music to this game and a pretty nice level creation area if you are up for the challenge of making your own level.