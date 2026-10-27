Menu
Best Games

Best one-button games on iPhone and iPad (iOS)

Can you dig-it?

Best one-button games on iPhone and iPad (iOS)
By Jupiter Hadley
|
iOS

Updated on October 27th, 2026

iPhone gaming appeals to a far broader crowd than the traditional consoles do. And that's largely down to accessibility.

While 12-button control pads tend to put off the uninitiated, anyone with a working finger can use a touchscreen.

Even within the field of iOS games, though, there are degrees of complexity. Put simply, they don't get any easier than the one-button game.

To many, one-button games represent the purest form of gaming. You don't have to worry about virtual D-pads, handset orientation, or even assorted swipes and prods. All you have is a single virtual command and some ingenious gameplay designed around that binary control system.

Here are some of our favourite one-button games on iPhone, then. What are your favourites?

Badland

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on
Badlands is a stunning game where you are able to control one or many little puff creatures, trying to move forward and avoid dangers in a world full of them. It's a simple concept, but one that's extremely fun to actually play through. But what really makes Frogmind’s platformer special is the sheer physicality of its world and the gameplay nuances. Two things Frogmind pulls off through a single virtual button.

Badland icon
Download now!
Badland
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Tiny Wings

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on
One of iOS gaming's recent classics, Tiny Wings is remarkable for one major reason. Here is something fresh in the endless-runner genre without a complicated control system. You can glide on the hillsides and fling yourself into the air, getting higher and higher above the clouds. In a neat twist on the Canabalt formula, pressing the screen forces your character down, while releasing it lets him soar into the sky.

Tiny Wings icon
Download now!
Tiny Wings
Download on the App Store

Say No! More

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Say No! More is a really funny narrative-driven game where you play as someone who has just learned the power of saying No. You can say no in a bunch of different ways, but it only takes one tap (or a tap and hold) to announce NO to whoever is trying to bother you or interact with you. This game is really a fun time, and the story really has a lot of twists. 

Say No! More icon
Download now!
Say No! More
Download on the App Store

Whale Trail

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on
An iOS classic in every which way but sales figures, Whale Trail encourages you to swoop, collect, and initiate graceful loop the loops through the skilful manipulation of a single digit. There is a lot of colour and polish within this game - from the rainbow that comes out of your tail to the little boosts you can find in the sky if you are fast enough. It's not the most original game on this list, but it's certainly one of the most lovable.

Whale Trail icon
Download now!
Whale Trail
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Alto's Adventure

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on
Alto's Adventure is an endless runner where you are skiing through the Alps. As you glide across the mountains and jump over large pits, you will be trying to go as far as possible. There are sometimes people or animals chasing you, large rocks to avoid, and coins to collect. As your combo increases, you can see your scarf get longer! It's a fun game to play through and see how far you can make it.

Alto's Adventure icon
Download now!
Alto's Adventure
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Jetpack Joyride (previously Machine Gun Jetpack)

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on
Halfbrick just knows how to make games that feel right. We can't adequately explain why Jetpack Joyride is so much more compelling than so many other endless runners. It just is. Whether you're hovering, blasting, riding a robotic dragon, or trying to steal an extra few yards at the end of a run, it's some of the most (legal) fun you can have with a single finger.

Jetpack Joyride (previously Machine Gun Jetpack) icon
Download now!
Jetpack Joyride (previously Machine Gun Jetpack)
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

One Button Travel

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on
One Button Travel starts off with you pushing just one button, unlocking a mystery. Though there is sometimes more than one choice on what to select, this engaging mystery will take you on an adventure like no other. If you are interested in a narrative adventure game that doesn't have too many controls, this might be one for you.

One Button Travel icon
Download now!
One Button Travel
Download on the App Store

Canabalt

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on
In truth, Canabalt could qualify for all kinds of top ten lists, including top endless-runner, top art style, and top trendsetting games. Right now, however, we'd like to highlight and pay tribute to its simple one-button gameplay, which set the pattern for so many other games (including some on this list). It's still so much fun to play today, despite the game's familiarity.

Canabalt (Smartphone) icon
Download now!
Canabalt (Smartphone)
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Leap Day

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on
Leap Day is a one-button game where you are jumping up through a bunch of platforming levels, getting higher and higher up a tower. As you jump, you will move left and right across the screen, but you'll want to avoid things that are dangerous and enemies while collecting fruit. It's got a fun feel to it, and the graphics are very polished. Levels get more challenging as you do better, giving you more challenge.

Leap Day icon
Download now!
Leap Day
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

OCO

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on
OCO is a one-button platformer where you move around a minimalistic world, creating a trail and interacting with a bunch of different types of platforms. You can end up auto-jumping over a gap or falling into a pit. There is some lovely music to this game and a pretty nice level creation area if you are up for the challenge of making your own level.

OCO icon
Download now!
OCO
Download on the App Store

Jupiter Hadley
Jupiter Hadley
X
Jupiter is a prolific indie game journalist with a focus on smaller indie gems. She covers thousands of game jams and indie games on her YouTube channel, letting every game have a moment in the spotlight. She runs indiegamejams.com, a calendar of all of the game jams going on in the world, and judges many jams and events. You can find her on Twitter as @Jupiter_Hadley