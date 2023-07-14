Some people prefer to play games created by smaller independent studios because they usually have a creative and new approach. These are the best indie mobile games.

Making a game is one of the most time-consuming and expensive ordeals a person can undertake, which is even more challenging for independent creators. Thankfully, mobile is perfect for those working with limited resources to try out their ideas. There are a number of tools available to put a game together and a majority of them come with a mobile component to quickly turn the game into an app. Whether it's a starting point or an experiment, these indie mobile games can be some of the most fun gaming experiences.

Indie games are quite unpredictable as they can come out of nowhere and can be about anything. Of course, there will be those that follow trends and popular formulas, but they also put a creative spin on them. These games range from ultra-casual AFK games to intensive online titles that can be played competitively or even professionally. The variety means there's potentially a title out there for everyone - even for people who don't play games. What better way to get into it than to pick out a quality mobile game and support its creator? The following can be just as rewarding as AAA titles.