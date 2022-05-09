Top 10 best simulation games for Android
The best Android simulation games in 2022
Simulation is such a large category - there are so many different types of simulation games for Android that you can play. Most of them allow you to take part in real-world events, becoming a farmer, creating a theme park and taking on jobs that you may have only dreamed of having. Simulation games are a great break from reality, where you can easily dive into a world and take on jobs that don’t have any real repercussions if you mess them up.
Some of these games are very realistic while others bring you into cartoon worlds, showcasing somewhere cute and beautiful. There are so many different activities to explore and games to play, it may be hard to find the best of the best. So we have put together a list of the top 10 best simulation games for Android to save you some time looking.
Let's dive into it.
BitLife - Life Simulator
BitLife is a life simulator, where you can take on a new player, creating a person who has just been born. You then get to decide how to interact with the world - making friends with people, asking your parents for money, studying hard, taking piloting lessons and more. There are lots of random ways to end up dying, so it’s up to you to decide how to spend your days. If you end up living a long life and having children, you can become one of them and continue on for another life.Download BitLife
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley has you looking after a farm, with very little experience and without knowing anything about the small town you have moved to. You can spend your days farming, making repairs, interacting with the town, fishing and mining! There are lots to discover in this game, especially as time moves forward and you can partake in events or find cutscenes that reveal personalities and interactions within the local town. Stardew Valley is one of the best simulation games on Android, but it's probably true for other platforms too.Download Stardew Valley
Rollercoaster Tycoon Touch
I swear, everyone’s dream as a kid is to run a theme park at some point. In Rollercoaster Tycoon, you can live this dream, by managing your own roller coaster park. You can customise your park - changing around the various pre-built rides or creating a rollercoaster piece by piece that people would love to ride. Along with the actual rides, you can place down restaurants, shops, decorations, and tweak various settings so that you can make the most money!Download Rollercoaster Tycoon Touch
The Sims Mobile
I feel like everyone has heard of The Sims. The Sims Mobile takes the sandbox world of The Sims and brings it to your mobile phone. There are a bunch of possibilities within this game - you can create your own Sim, customise them to look however you want, give them a job and help them meet their needs and goals. The world is quite vast, with other Sims to talk to and tons of ways to customise your home and your life. If you've already played it, and you'd like to try out something similar, check the list of mobile games like The Sims.Download The Sims Mobile
Plague Inc.
Plague Inc. is a pretty interesting and uh, topical Android simulation game where you are able to become a deadly virus, working its way through the entire human population and eliminating all of them. You need to wipe everyone out, so you are able to create different types of viruses, mutate them to keep things interesting and ensure they are still infecting people, and adapt as humans take drugs and try to get rid of the disease.Download Plague Inc.
Game Dev Tycoon
Playing games is fun, but have you ever considered becoming a game developer yourself? In Game Dev Tycoon, you are able to manage a startup, looking to become a successful game development company. You can hire employees, take on freelance contracts to make ends meet, and continue to work on and improve your own game.
There is a lot of management in Game Dev Tycoon, as events pop up, patches need to be released and you need to continue to update your own games. It's a brilliant game, and you should read our Game Dev Tycoon review if you're curious about our experience playing it.Download Game Dev Tycoon
Home Street
Home Street is a little like The Sims, but players can focus more on accessorising and decorating their houses. After creating your own character and building your own house, you can spend your days hanging out with friends, selling your house to purchase bigger ones, or becoming a TV star. You can even start a business if you’d like. There is less of a grind than there is in the Sims and it makes for a neat game.Download Home Street
Pocket City
Pocket City is a city building game, where you want to construct up a city! You are in charge of planning permissions, so you will need to decide where to put various types of buildings, making a satisfying town that people would like to actually live in. There are lots of buildings and lands to unlock as you continue to grow your city and adapt, along with events like block parties and weather storms! You will need to plan ahead and think things through.
Did you know we've also got a Pocket City review? Don't forget to check it out and find out why we included this one on the list of best simulation games for Android!Download Pocket City
Cooking Simulator Mobile
Cooking Simulator Mobile is a realistic cooking game, where a chef can guide you on how to cook in a surprisingly empty restaurant. As you hone your skill and learn about your kitchen’s tools, you will unlock more food and become a better chef. There are a lot of tools, ingredients and techniques to learn, as well as time to manage as customers don’t like waiting too long for their food.Download Cooking Simulator Mobile
RFS - Real Flight Simulator
Real Flight Simulator is a flying simulator, as you might have guessed from the name. But, this simulator is quite realistic, with lots to control and simulate. You can fly a plane in various conditions, dealing with a night and day cycle as well as changes in weather. Flight plans need to be booked, the plan needs to be controlled and you will need to master a very realistic HUD! It’s very well made.Download RFS - Real Flight Simulator