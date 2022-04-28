Top 10 best escape room games for Android phones and tablets
Escape room games are becoming a thing lately, even on Android phones
Running away from the reality of the current life, during this pandemic seems reasonable. The list of best escape room games for Android phones and tablets is here to give you some comfort!
Escape rooms, physical rooms that you can go to, where you can be trapped with your friends, looking to solve puzzles and find a way out. There’s normally a timer, there is usually someone taking charge, and there is always someone who can’t seem to figure out literally anything that is going on within the room.
In these troublesome times, you don't have to go there yourself, you can play escape room games on your Android phone! They are a challenge and make for a great afternoon out!
But, did you know, before Escape Rooms were popular, there were escape room video games - point and click adventure games that have been around since the Flash era. You can search around rooms, find hidden items, use them to solve puzzles and so forth - though mainly on your own. With Escape Rooms themselves rising in popularity, we have put together a list of the top 10 Android escape room games for you to play from the comfort of your couch.
1
The Escaper
The Escaper is a very new escape room game with a timer, slowly ticking down to the end of your time in this room. You must find your way out by solving various physics-based puzzles and discovering items that will help you. The Escaper is just like a physical experience - down to the timer and all. You can take the option to play without the timer if you’d like, but it’s much more fun with the added challenge.Download The Escaper
2
The Room Three
This escape room game for Android features a bunch of physics puzzles inside a well-designed room on a remote island. You will need to solve these puzzles to get through a trial, put on by a man called “The Craftsman” who seems to be punishing you.
The Room Three is one of the best escape room games on Android even years down the line, with the intriguing narrative and absolutely stunning graphics that only make it that much more enjoyable. Don't miss The Room Three review we've got. It will tell you all you need to know about this mysterious yet amazing game.Download The Room Three
3
Doors: Origins
Instead of escaping a room, Doors: Origins has you going from portal to portal, constantly trying to make your way to the next. You can always see the door to the next area, however, you will need to find a way to open it so you can move on to the next area. You can argue this is more of a puzzle game than an escape room game, but I would argue an escape room is just a really big puzzle box.Download Doors: Origins
4
Escape Machine City: Airborne
Do you want to flee something more than a room? Well, in Escape Machine City: Airborne, you can try escaping an Air City that has been flying on its own, after completely failing to talk to anyone else in the sky. It’s part mystery, part escape the ship, as you board and attempt to figure out exactly what is going on - but the scenery is something more than what you could find in a proper escape room!Download Escape Machine City: Airborne
5
The Office Quest
The Office Quest is a modern escape room where you are looking to actually flee your office. Filled with a bit of fun, there are plenty of characters to meet inside your office, places to find a way out, and puzzles to solve! It’s a more cheerful version of an escape room that doesn’t feel so gloomy or has a story that seems like it’s inevitably going to lead to death.Download The Office Quest
6
The Birdcage
Instead of escaping a room, you can try escaping a birdcage in The Birdcage - a game about a bluebird that has been trapped after the King lost his son in a climbing accident. He has locked away the bird that his son loved most, and has stolen the wind from the sky. You will need to bring order back to the world by releasing this bird, however, it won't be an easy challenge.Download The Birdcage
7
Laqueus Escape
In Laqueus Escape, you are unsure how you ended up in this situation as you awaken in a strange and quite empty place. You’ll need to look around, find clues, solve puzzles, and eventually make for the exit. There are lots of subtle clues in this game - so you will need to be aware of everything going on around you. Laqueus Escape has updates often too, adding in more challenges.Download Laqueus Escape
8
Agent A
If you’d much rather play a spy, Agent A allows you to find your way out, while trapped inside your enemy's secret hideaway! You will need to find out her secrets, stop her evil plans, and get out of the hideaway. There are lots of puzzles, hidden objects, spy gadgets and more inside this game, which is quite cool and fun.Download Agent A
9
Escape Alcatraz
Maybe you’d rather have a go at escaping prison. Escape Alcatraz has you trying to follow the true-life escape that remains unsolved to this day. You can create tools, find items, and plan your own prison break - but there is also the challenge of fooling guards and trying to make sure that your plan is perfect so you can actually escape this prison alive!Download Escape Alcatraz
10
The Lost City
The Lost City is a legend everyone seems to actually know, especially your grandmother who gave you a special artifact that has allowed you to find the city itself. You are now trapped, in a place not everyone knows about, and you must find all of the secrets this city has to offer before making your way out, hopefully finding your way home. All of the items in this escape game on Android come with a bit of a story.Download The Lost City