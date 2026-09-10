Escape room games are becoming a thing lately, even on Android phones

Updated by Jupiter Hadley on September 10th, 2026

Running away from the reality of the current life, during this pandemic seems reasonable. This list of best escape room games for Android phones and tablets is here to give you some comfort!

Escape rooms are physical rooms that you go to where you can be trapped with your friends, having to find clues and solve puzzles in order to find a way out. There’s normally a timer and often there is someone running the room. There's also always somebody who can’t seem to figure out literally anything that is going on within the room.

But, if you're not keen on the idea of gathering pals and doing that all in person then you can use this trusty list to get the same experience digitally on your phone.

But, did you know, before Escape Rooms were popular, there were escape room video games - point-and-click adventure games that have been around since the Flash era? You can search around rooms, find hidden items, use them to solve puzzles and so forth - though mainly on your own. Escape Rooms are continually rising in popularity, and as such there's more cool games that have the same mechanics and ideas behind them, than ever. Click through below to find our list of the best of them.

The Room Three

is one that is worth checking out if you enjoy escape room games, but I put the third one on this list, as it’s the last in the series.

This escape room game for Android features a bunch of physics puzzles inside a well-designed room on a remote island. You will need to solve these puzzles to get through a trial, put on by a man called “The Craftsman” who seems to be punishing you.

The Room Three is one of the best escape room games on Android even years down the line, with the intriguing narrative and absolutely stunning graphics that only make it that much more enjoyable. Don't miss The Room Three review we've got. It will tell you all you need to know about this mysterious yet amazing game.

Doors: Origins

Instead of escaping a room, Doors: Origins has you going from portal to portal, constantly trying to make your way to the next. You can always see the door to the next area, however, you will need to find a way to open it so you can move on to the next area. You can argue this is more of a puzzle game than an escape room game, but I would argue an escape room is just a really big puzzle box.

Escape Machine City: Airborne

Do you want to flee something more than a room? Well, in Escape Machine City: Airborne, you can try escaping an Air City that has been flying on its own, after completely failing to talk to anyone else in the sky. It’s part mystery, part escape the ship, as you board and attempt to figure out exactly what is going on - but the scenery is something more than what you could find in a proper escape room!

The Office Quest

The Office Quest is a modern escape room where you are looking to actually flee your office - which might be a very relatable goal for many. Filled with a bit of fun, there are plenty of characters to meet inside your office, places to find a way out, and puzzles to solve! It’s a more cheerful version of an escape room that doesn’t feel so gloomy or has a story that seems like it’s inevitably going to lead to death.

The Birdcage

Instead of escaping a room, you can try escaping a birdcage in The Birdcage - a game about a bluebird that has been trapped after the King lost his son in a climbing accident. He has locked away the bird that his son loved most, and has stolen the wind from the sky. You will need to bring order back to the world by releasing this bird, however, it won't be an easy challenge.

Laqueus Escape

In Laqueus Escape, you are unsure how you ended up in this situation as you awaken in a strange and quite empty place. You’ll need to look around, find clues, solve puzzles, and eventually make for the exit. There are lots of subtle clues in this game - so you will need to be aware of everything going on around you. Laqueus Escape has updates often too, adding in more challenges.

Agent A

If you’d much rather play a spy, Agent A allows you to find your way out, while trapped inside your enemy's secret hideaway! You will need to find out her secrets, stop her evil plans, and get out of the hideaway. There are lots of puzzles, hidden objects, spy gadgets and more inside this game, which is quite cool and fun.

Escape Alcatraz

Maybe you’d rather have a go at escaping prison. Escape Alcatraz has you trying to follow the true-life escape that remains unsolved to this day. You can create tools, find items, and plan your own prison break - but there is also the challenge of fooling guards and trying to make sure that your plan is perfect so you can actually escape this prison alive!

Hospital Escape

Taking place in a rather dark setting, in Hospital Escape you don't find your typical escape room game - instead, it is a game where you have to escape your inner demons. The adventure takes place in a mental hospital, and you, as the psychologist, are tasked to understand the patient's subconscious mind. It's a tricky one too. The visuals of the game have a beautiful and dark anime element too, which makes it all that more enjoyable.

Cube Escape: Paradox

In Cube Escape: Paradox you have a brilliant mind-boggling escape room Android game that puts you in the shoes of an infamous detective trying to leave a menacing, ominous room with twisted puzzles of increasing difficulty, all the while trying to maintain his sanity. The game allows for a plethora of interactions between the player (or the main character) and the environment, which makes it a highly immersive experience worth diving into.

A Short Tale

A first-person escape room filled with intriguing and interactive puzzles, A Short Tale is one of those escape room games that makes the player feel like they are actually within the digital world portrayed in the game. It's got a little bit of humour too in the challenges laying ahead, which makes it a tad more interesting - since we don't often see that with this genre.

All That Remains: Part 1

In this game the players will step into the shoes of a son whose father's secrets have left him baffled - exploring a bunker filled with mysterious puzzles, ciphers and locked rooms, the player will have a blast unfolding All That Remains' narrative. It's a beautifully-made game that is premium to unlock and play fully (only the first part is free), but it's definitely worth checking it out since the story is captivating.

The Forgotten Room

The Forgotten Room is a game built mainly on senses - both the visuals and audio of the game work in perfect harmony to place the player in the right state of mind and to create a suspenseful atmosphere that can sometimes be... rather creepy. Similar to some of the other titles, it's a point-and-click adventure where you can find clues and solve puzzles to solve the mystery of the girl that went missing, and find out what the forgotten room truly hides.

Darkmoor Manor

After an unfortunate series of events that leave the player unable to remember their past actions, they find themselves in an ominous, unfamiliar room. In order to find out what really happened, how they came to be there and ultimately escape from the rather creepy-looking house, the player will have to solve a variety of puzzles and piece together the clues they find along the way.

501 Doors Escape Game Mystery

501 Doors Escape Game Mystery is essentially a collection of escape room games that anyone can freely dive into if they want to embark on a quick escape room adventure. The game features a lot of rooms, each with varying levels of difficulty so anyone can enjoy the thrill and mystery that this genre provides. It's fun, and if you're not into games that follow a specific narrative, then this title is the one you want to add to your collection.

Spotlight X: Room Escape

Spotlight X: Room Escape is another excellent escape room title that is definitely worth your attention. It can brag with an impressive number of various puzzles and riddles. It is a perfect game to test your critical thinking since the puzzles here differ a lot from each other, and you need to come up with an individual solution for each task. Sometimes you have to find a specific item to solve the riddle, therefore, pay attention to the small details.

Incoherence

Incoherence is a game that appears mysterious and rather weird. This creation will probably leave you with more questions than answers after playing through any of its twisted and odd puzzles, because it's unlike any other escape room Android game you've played. Incoherence is not a very lengthy game though, but every minute of it is packed full of quests, mysteries and challenges, so it's a title you should definitely check out!

Another Tomorrow

Probably one of the best, most fun and interactive titles on this list (and a personal favourite) is Another Tomorrow, a title by Glitch Games whose creations we've already mentioned several times. This adventure will delight your senses and challenge your creative thinking while trying your problem-solving skills, all in order to find the answer to the mystery of how you came to be where you currently are. It's tricky, but you won't regret diving in.

Veritas

You go about your day, signing a paper and following some (admittedly) reliable-looking people in white coats, and the next thing you remember is blank. You're stuck in a tiny room like a rat and what you need to focus on is finding out how you got there, and truly - what in the world happened?

Veritas is one of the best escape room games for Android with a super alluring narrative and tricky puzzles, which will sometimes make you walk in circles only to find out the answer has been in front of you the entire time. If you're a fan of the genre, make sure to check out Veritas - chances are, you'll love it.

Adventure Escape: Space Crisis

A very interesting escape game where the very life is at stake. You'll play as Commander Morgan whose task was to deliver some supplies to the space station, and found no one in there. She now has to try to find the missing crew and figure out how to return to Earth safely. In that intense quest, she'll have to solve different puzzles and even go on space walks. So tight and intense!

Nox

Nox is an isometric room escape game with fully interactable, 3D visuals that makes it seem unlike anything you've played before. You can investigate, twist, turn, explore and solve all sorts of puzzles, while piecing together the clues to how each individual room works. There are many secrets and objects that you can use in creative ways in order to solve each challenge, so you can expect a new surprise at every corner.

Spotlight: Room Escape

Taking inspiration from real-life scenarios and situations, Spotlight: Room Escape creates the ideal, realistic atmosphere many can expect in this genre. The game is sprinkled with more than a drop of thrill, and the fact that all of its visuals are fully 3D and highly realistic can make your hair stand at times. It's one of those games that you can easily find yourself glued to for hours, and playing it all in one go - so, make sure to check it out!

Escape Room: The 4 Digit Code

Unlike many of the other titles on this list, Escape Room: The 4 Digit Code is a colourful, cartoonish creation that places the focus on finding the 4-digit code which unlocks each room. It's a highly addictive, fun and surprisingly challenging game, since most of the challenges it poses don't rely solely on logical thinking, but also on your outside-the-box thinking.

Cabin Escape: Alice's Story

As the title already suggests, you'll take the role of Alice, and you'll try to escape the wooden, somewhat dark cabin. As it's already a custom, you'll have to find clues and solve puzzles to do this. Perspective is in first person, which gives a bit more personal and horror approach, to keep the player at the edge of the seat all the time. It's basically a prologue of another game by the same developer, Forever Lost.