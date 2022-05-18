Want to earn rewards even when you're not playing? Then these iOS idle games are for you!

Mobile games have had quite a history, and they haven’t even existed for 30 years yet. They’ve been around since 1994 when Tetris first dropped, and it’s amazingly still popular today. They have since exploded and there are over a billion on the market made by professionals and newcomers alike. And new games keep getting added to the stores every year, especially idle games for iOS.

The first idle game was supposedly Progress Quest, made by Eric Fredrickson 20 years ago in 2002. Since then, the market has become almost oversaturated with idle games for iOS of varying quality. Some are genuinely fun while others are just shameless cash grabs riddled with ads. It can be hard to tell what's worth your time and what to ignore completely.

We are going to explore some of the best picks you can play today on your iPhone or iPad, so grab a cup of tea, kick back and relax, because this list of idle games for iOS will reveal some of the top games that don't require much time invested and are great picks for someone with a tight schedule.

Though they are a dime a dozen nowadays, that doesn’t mean we won’t try to list the best. Here are our picks for the top 15 idle games for iOS.