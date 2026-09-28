Want to earn rewards even when you're not playing? In that case, the idle games that are listed here are your top picks!

Updated on September 28th, 2026

Mobile games have had quite a history, and they haven’t even existed for 30 years yet. They’ve been around since 1994 when Tetris first dropped, and amazingly, it's still popular today. They have since exploded, and there are over a billion on the market, made by professionals and newcomers alike. And new titles keep getting added to the stores every year, especially

We are going to explore some of the best picks you can play today on your iPhone or iPad, so grab a cup of tea, kick back and relax, because this list will reveal some of the titles that don't require much time invested and are great picks for someone with a tight schedule.

Masketeers: Idle Has Fallen

Also, read:Though they are a dime a dozen nowadays, that doesn’t mean we won’t try to list the best. Here are our picks for the best idle games for iOS.

Heroes in cute masks battle equally cute inner demon Wraiths in a fight against despair, anguish, fear, and anger. Match same-coloured orbs to power up the heroes and activate special attacks. Combine their powers and watch them attack all at once with the spirits of the animals on their masks. Find and equip different runes and other magical items to boost their power in battle. Hatch cute little Wisps to also help by increasing the abilities of your heroes.

Though you can only have a team of four, there are eight characters to choose from. First is Caine with a wolf mask of courage, Pixie with a mouse mask of wit, Coro with a deer mask of hope, and Falcon with a falcon mask of freedom. Next is Titan with a panda mask of determination, followed by Nightingale with a nightingale mask of kindness, Felina with a cat mask of perseverance, and King with a monkey mask of trust. Upgrade the masks to make them more powerful and last longer in fights.

Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago

Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago is a Tamagotchi-inspired idle RPG where you need to protect the realm of Faria by nurturing future elf heroes to defend the land. You'll need to protect their egg, wait for them to hatch, guide their development, feed them, and train them in different abilities so that they can become the heroes that the world needs. You are not stuck with whatever hatches; you can pick from nine different classes and influence them through your decisions to make sure they are the heroes that you are looking for.

Light a Way

One little girl is all that stands against the forces of darkness! Use her Staff of Flare to bring back the light, and cast spells on the creatures of darkness. Collect the Lumis with a Lumi Lantern and level them up with Stardust. There are 30 kinds of Lumis, each with different abilities. For example, a Seedling can cast Illumination, causing 45 points of damage, while an Apple casts Sweet Glow for 75 points of damage. The more they level up, the more powerful their attacks will be. Additionally, clothe the Guardian in different dresses to give her different buffs, like extra Stardust drops. Some dresses are beautiful, like Cleopatra, while others are very odd, like the Sashimi Sushi!

Clicker Heroes

Clicker Heroes is another interesting idle game developed by Playsaurus, an American studio. It was originally a browser game that had a few heroes and different types of mobs and bosses. Then the developers decided to move it from the browser to Steam and later adapt it to mobile devices, which was a good decision!

You need to click on the enemies that appear on the field to go further through the levels and collect money. There are quite a lot of different mobs and bosses, as well as a great number of levels.

Fallout Shelter

You control a high-tech underground vault and are in charge of keeping the dwellers happy. Build necessities like bedrooms, kitchens, and medical facilities, along with amenities like hair salons and even bars. Get new dwellers through a radio room or play matchmaker to repopulate the old-fashioned way. Beyond keeping everyone happy, you’ll also need to protect the vault from outside and inside threats, including mole rats and radroaches. Sometimes you’ll even need to go outside the vault for quests to look for loot and other items.

Be careful - out there be Deathclaws!

Penguin Isle

One of the more relaxing idle games for iOS, Penguin Isle has you building an island and collecting various penguins to populate and enjoy your hard work. Make a polar paradise with themes such as tropical, Egyptian, and many others.

There’s no time limit, and the sound of waves combined with calming music makes for a very leisurely experience. You can enjoy minigames and play dress-up with your penguins while they waddle around their island, decorated with flowers, gazebos, fishing docks and more.

A cute little title with cute little penguins; what’s not to like about that?

Dungeon, Inc.: Idle Clicker

As Dungeon, Inc.’s Gold Production Manager, it’s your job to make as much profit as possible by any means necessary. Expand the dungeon and recruit monsters to help you find gold and defend your operation from pesky knights. When you’re done with a dungeon, cause an accident to cash in on the insurance and start all over again. Monsters include slimes, ogres, dragons, and more. How deep can your dungeon go?

Egg, Inc.

Apparently, the egg industry is a lucrative business. Build hen houses and hatch hundreds of chickens to collect even more eggs and rake in the dough. Hire drivers to deliver eggs and use the money to fund research into making your chicken farm run more efficiently. With hundreds of challenges and dozens of research items, there’s nothing stopping you from turning your business into an empire. If you’re lucky, you might even unlock the secrets of the universe.

A Dark Room

This minimalist text adventure will have you waking up in a cold, dark room. Choose what happens next and watch as the world around you grows and becomes more complex. Build a village with huts, a trading post and more to accommodate various travellers. The more people in your village, the more materials can be collected, like wood, meat, and fur. Deal with unexpected situations such as creature attacks and try to keep your village thriving for as long as possible.

AFK Arena

Everyone knows about AFK Arena by now; it’d be surprising to find anyone who hasn't. Beautiful artwork, incredible characters and exciting gameplay make it one of the best idle games on the iOS market. With over 100 heroes and seven factions, it lets you use several different formations to defeat the evil Hypogeans. Play other minigames and collect all kinds of rewards to upgrade your heroes and blaze through levels.

Now, how about taking a peek at our tier list for AFK Arena? And if you're new to the game, you should definitely take a look at these AFK Arena codes too!

AdVenture Capitalist

From a humble lemonade stand to essentially taking over the world! This is one of the most popular iPhone idle games on the market. With over 50 million installs across all platforms, it has been hailed as the best idle game ever. Tap to earn money and hire various managers to tap for you and earn even more money while you’re away. Buy special suits to earn unique rewards and keep climbing to the top of the corporate ladder. Control all the business, control the world.

Idle Mafia

Become the most profitable and deadly mafia gang by stealing money and building illicit businesses in several different cities. Collect uniquely dangerous employees to muscle your way into other territories and take them over. Assign them to businesses like casinos and gentlemen’s clubs to rake in the cash. Use the money to upgrade your businesses to earn even more along with your employees. Defend your turf from wannabe usurpers and become the toughest and richest mafia gang around.

RAID: Shadow Legends

The next title on the list is probably one of the most played RPGs for mobile devices. It features a turn-based combat system and incredible graphics. It mostly revolves around building your team with the right characters and countering your enemies. Of course, this sounds much easier than it actually is; there are thousands of combinations with different gear that you can equip. You will have to face many dangerous bosses and even fight with other players in the PVP arena, which is a real delight. Currently, there are 300+ characters, and to help you out, we have created a RAID: Shadow Legends tier list of the most powerful champions!

Idle Miner Tycoon

Mine for gold and build a successful empire. Hire other miners to dig multiple tunnels and get managers to automate them while you’re away. With seven continents and 33 different mines to dig, there are just so many resources out there to find. Play alone or go on adventures with friends to unlock new content. Earn collectables and complete quests to make even more money and expand your mining empire.

Idle Police Tycoon

Ever wanted to run your own police station? Well, now you can! Start small and gradually grow your precinct to help more people and catch more criminals. Upgrade buildings, add more vehicles, provide quality materials for your employees and more. Imprison special criminals for big rewards, like extra spending money and many others. Once your original station has everything it needs, move on to another city and start over. Crime waits for no one!

Cats & Soup

Not only is it one of the most relaxing idle games for your iPhone, but it's also probably the cutest on this list. As you can imagine, you'll take care of the cats in a beautiful hand-drawn environment. Since it's very well made, it's easy to differentiate a Maine Coon, a British short-haired cat, or a Siberian cat, for example. Of course, there are others, and you can dress them as well, like you own a little dollhouse.

While you're idle, cats will cook meals and gather necessary resources, so they will be productive all the time. Just provide enough recipes, and you'll have the cutest happy community of hard-working furry delights.

With this one, we are closing the list of the best idle games for iOS. Share your favourites in the comments below!